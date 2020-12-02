BULLS GAP — A Hawkins County man who was allegedly caught red-handed on Friday trying to steal a mail delivery vehicle from the Bulls Gap Post Office is facing multiple charges including burglary, attempted theft and meth possession.
Around 7 a.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies Bryan Sanders and Jesse Williams responded to a report of a possible auto burglary in progress at the post office at 410 E. Highway 11-E.
The officers reportedly observed Tyler Blake Worley, 32, 210 Butchers Valley Road, Rogersville, sitting inside a Nissan Pathfinder used to deliver mail.
“I noticed the steering column and center console had been busted apart,” Sanders stated in his report. “It appeared that we interrupted Worley attempting to steal the vehicle.”
Sanders said Worley resisted attempts to place him under arrest and he had to be forcibly removed from the vehicle and placed in hand restraints.
In Worley’s pants pocket, deputies allegedly located $155 in cash, which was wrapped around a small cellophane baggie containing .38 grams of meth.
Worley was charged with auto burglary, criminal attempt to commit auto theft, vandalism, resisting arrest, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the time of his arrest, Worley was free on bond from a September shoplifting charge.
He was arraigned Monday on the new charges, at which time the previous bond was revoked. A preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 7.