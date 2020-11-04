ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office made arrests recently in two unrelated high speed pursuits — one involving an illegal pass of a loaded school bus and the other that began with the suspect allegedly striking a deputy’s foot with his tire while fleeing.
Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, HCSO Deputy Jeffrey Walker reportedly observed a 2004 Chevy Silverado driven by Darrell Eddie Parson heading west on Highway 11-W doing 85 mph in a 55 mph zone near the Quickstop Market in Surgoinsville.
Walker stated in his report that when he attempted a traffic stop, Parson, 51, 1213 E. Center St., Kingsport, refused to stop.
“The driver continued to accelerate and pass motorists at a high rate of speed with flagrant disregard for human safety,” Walker said. “The driver turned onto N. Zion road and continued to accelerate (37 mph in a 20 mph zone), and failed to maintain his lane. The driver improperly passed a loaded school bus just as the stop sign was turned off.”
Parson allegedly led Walker on a chase to Arnold Road, and then onto Long Hollow Road, where he traveled west in the eastbound lane before ignoring a stop sign to re-enter 11-W.
Parson allegedly reached 97 mph near the Surgoinsville Market before turning onto Mullins Lane and driving up a hill where his truck became stuck in the mud.
Parson was then taken into custody and charged with felony evading arrest, reckless driving, improper passing of a school bus, failure to maintain lane, wheel tax violation, stop sign violation, no insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, and speeding more than 21 mph over the speed limit.
He was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court and was released on $5,000 bond with his preliminary hearing set for Dec. 7.
In an unrelated case, on Sunday morning at about 1:30, HCSO Deputy Casey Carter reportedly observed a 2013 Nissan Altima traveling 61 mph on McKinney Chapel Road near the McDonald Hills Golf Course just outside Rogersville, where the speed limit is 30 mph.
Initially, the vehicle driven by Anthony Caleb Begley, 18, 4879 Route 66-N, Rogersville, pulled over. As Carter and Deputy Ricky Begley approached the vehicle, however, Anthony Begley allegedly accelerated, striking Deputy Begley in the foot with his tire.
Carter then pursued the Nissan on McKinney Chapel Road toward Burem Road “at a high rate of speed,” during which time Begley allegedly passed a truck illegally.
Anthony Begley then stopped just before reaching Burem Road and was taken into custody.
Carter reportedly located several unopened bottles of “Bootlegger Liquor” in the vehicle, as well as one bottle with some missing. There was also a three-fourths empty bottle of Bacardi in the vehicle, and Anthony Begley allegedly admitted he’d consumed about half of the Bacardi, as well as some of the Bootlegger.
He then reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and consented to a blood draw.
Anthony Begley was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on charges including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, DUI, speeding, and underage possession of alcohol.
His driver’s license was revoked by the court Monday, and he was released on $10,000 bond with his preliminary hearing set for Nov. 16.