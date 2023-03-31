ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office personnel recently made several arrests involving drug and weapons charges, as well as the DUI arrest of a man who reportedly told officers he wanted to hit the vehicle he was chasing with a toy Orbeez gun.
‘Fun dad’ charged with DUI
According to an arrest report by HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter, on March 18 at around 11:12 p.m., while booking someone in jail, he was alerted that a blue Ford F-350 truck was being chased by another vehicle in the parking lot.
Winter followed the vehicles out of the parking lot and made contact with the victim, who drove into the parking lot at Big Lots. The victim stated that the other driver had pulled up beside him, cussed at him, and then chased him.
Winter spoke with the other driver, John Robert Phillips, 42, Rogersville, who was parked beside 60 Beans Coffee. According to the report, Phillips first lied about the chase but eventually told the truth.
“He stated that he thought his son was in the truck that he was chasing,” Winters said in the report. “He told me he was trying to be a ‘fun dad’ and chased the truck so that he could shoot at it with a toy Orbeez gun.”
According to the report, Winter conducted a field sobriety test, and Phillips consented to a breathalyzer and blew a .161. Winter also found an empty tequila bottle in Phillip’s vehicle.
Phillips was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
Warrant leads to drug, gun charges
According to an arrest report by Winter, at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, he responded to an address in Church Hill to serve a warrant out of Scott County.
He found the subject of the warrant, Mark Webb, 39, Church Hill, asleep inside the residence. When awakened, Webb resisted arrested and had to be slammed into the wall. He also attempted to remove a cut straw with drug residue from his pocket during the struggle, the report said.
Officers searched the room and found a syringe, meth pipe and two spoons with burnt drug residue. Also, inside a metal container in the closet, they found .1 gram of methamphetamine, 24.7 grams of marijuana, and several used baggies. They also found more drug pipes and scales in the closet as well as a homemade slam-fire shotgun propped against the nightstand and a shotgun shell on the nightstand, according to the report.
Webb was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamines and simple possession of Schedule VI.
High-speed chase leads to two arrests
According to an arrest report by HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughn, on Monday at around 1 a.m., he observed a silver Toyota Highlander going 92 mph in a 55 mph zone on Bradley Creek Road.
Vaughn attempted to stop the vehicle, which slid past a stop sign onto Carters Valley Road. However, the SUV continued driving over 100 mph and ended up traveling east on Stanley Valley Road. The Toyota finally stopped at the intersection of Stanley Valley and Okalona roads.
Officers noticed the driver, Mark Trent, 36, Mount Carmel, was using a police radar detector. During a search of Trent, officers found 2.04 grams of methamphetamines, two cut straws and seven small baggies with white residue.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found .81 grams of meth behind the passenger’s side seat and a glass pipe on the ground by the front passenger side door.
According to the report, the passenger, Amanda Nichole Moore, 29, Surgoinsville, stated that Trent said “he didn’t feel like stopping.”
Trent was arrested and charged with two counts of speeding, reckless driving, violation of a traffic control device, possession of methamphetamines, felony evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moore was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia.