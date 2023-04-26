Breaking News
CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased male found Sunday on Sensabaugh Hollow Road and classified the death as a homicide.

Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report that around 7:51 p.m. Sunday he went to the 200 block of Sensabaugh Hollow Road after receiving a call about a body over the embankment.

