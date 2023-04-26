breaking HCSO identifies homicide victim as Church Hill man TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Apr 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased male found Sunday on Sensabaugh Hollow Road and classified the death as a homicide.Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report that around 7:51 p.m. Sunday he went to the 200 block of Sensabaugh Hollow Road after receiving a call about a body over the embankment.Witnesses told Lamons that they were walking their dog when it started pulling toward the left side of the road. They looked over the embankment and saw the man, who they thought was deceased. The HCSO identified the man Wednesday as Tyler Nelms, 29, of Church Hill. After the completion of an autopsy, Nelms’ death has been classified as a homicide.Anyone with information concerning this incident should notify the HCSO's Detective Division at (423) 272-6514 or (423) 272-4848.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation. No other details are available at this time, the HCSO said. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Updated: Former Kingsport restaurant owner pleads guilty in Killer Clown case BY ROBERT SORRELL Kingsport police install safety cameras throughout city By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net One motorcyclist killed, one injured in SUV collision By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Third inmate in Sunday jail escape identified From staff reports Trial to begin in 2018 killing of 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue By PETER SMITH and MARK SCOLFORO - Associated Press Police recapture three Duffield Regional Jail escapees By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Hawkins traffic stop nets cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net TBI investigating Bristol, Tennessee officer-involved shooting BRISTOL NOW Domestic abuse, rape, assault, larceny cases among Wise County grand jury returns By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Texas man convicted of drug trafficking into Southwest Virginia Bristol Now ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.