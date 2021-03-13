ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville woman nearly full term with twins was arrested on Sunday and charged with child endangerment, DUI third offense and meth possession among other charges as a result of a traffic stop.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Josh Byrd reportedly observed a 1998 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Bridget Nicole Watts (aka Bridget Nicole Hall) fail to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Sneedville Pike and West Main Street.
Upon conducting a traffic stop, Byrd allegedly discovered that Watts, 32, had a child in the car under 12 months who was properly secured in a child seat, but it wasn’t attached to the vehicle restraint system.
Byrd also reportedly observed Watts to have a difficult time keeping her eyes open and staying awake, and she had slurred speech and a difficult time understanding officers.
Watts initially agreed to a field sobriety test, but that was halted due to her poor balance and being nearly full term with twins. Watts reportedly denied multiple times that she was in possession of any illegal substances, but she later admitted to having items within her body cavity, including a baggy containing .53 grams of meth and two Alprazolam pills.
Watts submitted to a blood draw, but upon being booked into the Hawkins County Jail was considered a health risk by the facility’s nurse and was transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.
Byrd said that HCMH then determined that Watts needed to be transferred to a special facility. She was later released from jail on her own recognizance and is scheduled for arraignment on Monday in Sessions Court.
Aside from child endangerment, DUI third offense, and meth possession, Watts was charged with possession of Schedule IV narcotics, driving while in possession of meth, tampering with evidence, child passenger restraint violation and stop sign violation.