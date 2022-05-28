CHURCH HILL — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday seized 98 grams of meth from a woman who was allegedly selling the drug out of her residence near a school and library.
According to a report from the HCSO, Cpl. Mike Allen went to a house in Church Hill to serve Tracey Collins Begley, 43, originally from Sullivan County, with a fugitive from justice warrant.
Officers with the Church Hill Police Department assisted in Begley’s arrest on the warrant’s charges after finding her hiding in a bedroom.
During a search, Allen found two small baggies containing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine in one of Begley’s pockets and another 2.5 grams in her purse, the report said.
Officers received permission from the homeowner to search the premises and found another 93 grams of meth, according to the report.
Lt. Nathan Simpson with the HCSO Narcotics Unit then took over the investigation. Begley signed a waiver of her Miranda warning and gave a written statement to Simpson.
Deputies determined that Begley was selling a large amount of meth at the location regularly, including on the day of her arrest around the time that officers first arrived, the report said.
The residence is within 1,000 feet of the Church Hill Public Library and Church Hill Elementary School.
Begley was charged with fugitive from justice, possession/manufacturing/sell of methamphetamines within 1,000 feet of a school or library zone. Begley also received a drug-free school zone enhancement.