CHURCH HILL — Police said there wasn’t evidence to link allegations of neglect to the death last Nov. 20 of 80-year-old Maggie Ruth Williams, less than 24 hours after she was hospitalized.
A Hawkins County grand jury did, however, indict her granddaughter and caregiver, Misty Dawn Barnett, on one count of aggravated neglect of an elderly adult.
Barnett, 36, 244 Cold Comfort Road, Church Hill, was served with the April 19 sealed indictment warrant last week and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Lipe told the Times News on Wednesday that Williams had already passed away by the time a report was filed with the HCSO by Adult Protective Services, and no autopsy had been performed.
“Medical records revealed she had large bed sores, had been laying in feces and urine that caused the bed sores, and eventually caused her to be septic,” Lipe said.
The indictment alleges that between Nov. 1 and Nov. 20, 2020, Barnett knowingly neglected Williams while being her caregiver, so as to adversely affect Williams’ health and welfare, resulting in serious physical harm to Williams.
Lipe said Barnett called 911 to seek medical attention for Williams, who was taken to the Holston Valley Medical Center, where she died less than 24 hours after her arrival.
“(Barnett) was living with her (Williams) and taking care of her,” Lipe said. “Mrs. Williams went unresponsive, and Misty called 911. EMS responded and took Mrs. Williams to the hospital.”
Lipe added, “We didn’t do an autopsy because she actually died in Sullivan County. But medical records show her care contributed to some of her medical problems. I didn’t have the evidence to support what happened with her care caused her death.”
Tennessee Code Annotated 39-15-508 reads that a caregiver commits the offense of aggravated neglect of an elderly or vulnerable adult if that neglect results in serious physical harm; or results in serious bodily injury.
That charge is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if found guilty.
Barnett is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 11.