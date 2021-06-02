CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County woman accused of throwing burning papers into a garage is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday on charges that include attempted arson.
Initially, Church Hill Police Department Officer Will Mullins went to a report of a woman attempting to set a mobile home on fire at 106 Fairview Ave. on May 26 shortly after 9 p.m.
However, Mullins heard from a witness that Sonya Renee Gilbraith had broken a window out of a garage in the mobile home park where she resides and thrown in a bag of papers that she had set on fire.
“(According to the witness) Sonya came running out of Lot 11 and had a bag with papers in it,” Mullins said. “She busted out a window to the garage, set the papers on fire and threw it into the garage. (The witness) stated that he stomped out the fire.”
Mullins reported that he saw Gilbraith on her porch “screaming and yelling at me” and using profanity as she told him to leave.
When he attempted to speak to Gilbraith, she went inside and slammed the door.
As Mullins inspected the burned papers in the garage, Gilbraith returned to her porch and continued cursing at him. Mullins reported that when he walked back to the porch Gilbraith stated, “I should just set you on fire.”
Assistant Chief Roddy Miller arrived. Gilbraith continued cursing the officers and entered her residence again, where she began throwing items inside, Mullins said. Mullins and Miller then entered the residence and arrested her.
Gilbraith, 49, 106 Fairview Ave., Church Hill, was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday.
Aside from attempted arson, she was charged with vandalism and disorderly conduct.