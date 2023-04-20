Local News Logo

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man has been arrested and charged with possession of both cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a traffic stop.

According to an arrest report from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter, he pulled over a 2007 Volvo S60 for a tag light violation on Sunday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you