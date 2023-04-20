ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man has been arrested and charged with possession of both cocaine and hallucinogenic mushrooms as the result of a traffic stop.
According to an arrest report from Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter, he pulled over a 2007 Volvo S60 for a tag light violation on Sunday.
Winter said he asked the driver, Tanner Dale Horn, 21, Rogersville, to step out of the car and observed that Horn had two fully loaded, 30-round Glock magazines in his pocket.
Winter asked Horn if he was armed and discovered a 9mm Glock 19 with a 24-round extended magazine in his front waistband, the report said.
According to the report, Horn then put his hand in his right pocket. After a pat-down, Winter found 2.5 grams of cocaine in that pocket.
Winter asked the passengers, a juvenile and Dillon Hurd, to exit the vehicle while it was searched. Hurd was sitting on a marijuana grinder that contained 1 gram of marijuana, the report noted.
In the car, officers found a backpack in the floorboard containing a gun case, 28 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, nine THC vapes, two scales and 10 baggies, Winter said.
The juvenile was released into the custody of his legal guardian while Hurd received a citation.
Horn was arrested and charged with sale, delivery, manufacturing and possession of Schedule I; sale, delivery, manufacturing and possession of Schedule II; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm during a felony; display of registration; and sale, delivery, manufacturing and possession of Schedule VI.