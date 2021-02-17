KINGSPORT — A Hawkins County teen who was out on $25,000 bond after being charged with burglary, theft, assault, and other offenses was arrested early Tuesday after police allegedly found a stolen, loaded handgun and three juveniles in the vehicle he was driving.
Shortly after midnight, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Dylan Gregory Herron, 18, 132 Pine St., Church Hill, traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Lewis Lane in Allandale.
The Honda reportedly failed to stop at the red light on Highway 11-W and turned right. Hutchins stated in his report that Herron nearly struck a second vehicle and “entered the fast lane of 11-W in a reckless manner with no regard to public safety.”
Upon stopping the vehicle, Hutchins learned that Herron had no license or insurance. Herron reportedly admitted that he had some .38 caliber bullets in his possession but said he had no gun or anything else illegal, then gave Hutchins permission to search the vehicle.
Hutchins allegedly found three sets of scales, a baggy with crystal residue, a marijuana bong under the front seat where one juvenile was sitting, and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber under the back seat cushion where two other juveniles were seated. The handgun had been reported stolen in Kingsport, and the serial number had been altered.
Herron initially stated that he knew nothing about items found in the car. He later allegedly stated that the gun was his and he’d gotten it from a friend.
On Tuesday, Herron was being held with no bond in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment Wednesday on charges including possession of stolen property (the handgun), three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to exercise due care, altered gun serial number, possession of a handgun under 21, no insurance, driving on a suspended license, and red light violation.
On Feb. 10, Herron had appeared in Sessions Court, where several charges including burglary, two counts of auto burglary, four counts of theft, assault, resisting arrest, and evading arrest were bound over to a grand jury.
Some of those charges stemmed from an Oct. 19, 2020, incident in which Herron was implicated in a home invasion and assault on Carters Valley Road with two juvenile males, allegedly for the purpose of collecting a debt from a 17-year-old male for a previous alcohol purchase.