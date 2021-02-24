ROGERSVILLE - The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about human remains that were located in a burned vehicle Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said his department received a complaint of a burned vehicle Sunday shortly before 3 p.m. in a secluded area near the Repass Road in the Mooresburg community.
The vehicle wasn't visible from the roadway, and upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies observed a badly burned Chevrolet Avalanche and discovered the remains of a human body inside the vehicle.
"Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the scene along with Arson Investigators and Special Agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations," Lawson said. "Due to the badly damaged condition of the vehicle, Agents of the Special Investigations Bureau of the Tennessee Highway Patrol also assisted in the identification of the vehicle."
The body was sent to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology for autopsy and identification.
This is an intense ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, or possible identification of the victim, please contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-272-4848 or Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.