ROGERSVILLE — Former long-time Hawkins County probation officer Chuck Holt will spend 11 months and 29 days on probation as a result of allegations made last year that he made unwanted advances on a female client.
A 31-year-old female Hawkins County Jail inmate filed a complaint last year that Holt had previously made unwanted sexual contact with her during visits to Holt’s probation office while he was serving as her probation officer.
The client subsequently agreed to wear a transmitter and visited Holt’s probation office on Aug. 17, 2020, while the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and an investigator with the Third Judicial District Attorney General’s Office were listening in.
As a result of that investigation, Charles Tilford “Chuck” Holt, 84, 2129 E. Main St., Rogersville, pleaded guilty on Monday in Hawkins County Chancery Court to one count of attempted official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Times News on Thursday that the plea agreement, which includes a Judicial Diversion, was recommended by the victim.
In exchange for the guilty plea, Chancellor Doug Jenkins sentenced Holt to 11 months and 29 days of supervised probation, as well as $657 in fines and fees. If Holt successfully completes his probation he can petition the court to expunged his criminal record.
The Hawkins County grand jury presentment issued against Holt states that between July 1 and Aug. 17, 2020, Holt committed official misconduct by being a public servant and knowingly attempting to commit an act relating to Holt’s employment that constituted an unauthorized exercise of official power, and acting with intent to obtain a benefit.
At the time of her Aug. 17 appointment with Holt, the client had recently been arrested in Hawkins County on a drug-related charge. Court records state that during the Aug. 17 meeting, the client asked Holt if he would violate her probation due to her recent arrest.
Investigators reported that Holt told the client “she meant too much to him to violate her.” Holt then gave the client $25 from his wallet, and later gave her a biscuit from McDonald’s and had her sit in the waiting room while he met with two other probation clients.
Court records state that when the client returned to Holt’s office he told her to sit in a chair near him, and he moved his chair near her.
Investigators stated in their report that Holt asked her if she would stop using drugs, and they discussed possible placement in a rehab facility.
Court records state, “During the meeting (the client) appeared upset and agitated. Holt moved closer to (the client) and told her to be calm. Holt positioned his chair with his legs touching or near touching (the client) and placed both hands on (the client’s) legs.”
At that point TBI agents entered the probation office, and Holt agreed to be interviewed by them
Holt admitted to giving the client rides in the past and giving her a cell phone. He stated that he never violated her probation because she showed up on time, and he admitted that he didn’t drug test her, “but stated he almost never administered drug tests to any probationers”.
Holt initially denied having his hands on the client’s legs. Later Holt gave investigators a statement admitting to having past sexual feelings for the client, “but he denied having sexual feelings for her when his hands were allegedly on her legs.”
Court records also indicate Holt denied ever touching any intimate part of the client’s body, and he stated that she never touched any intimate part on his body.
“I don’t know if I could characterize it being just a sexual advance,” Armstrong said. “Obviously any time someday sits in authority over you, it makes it hard to not see it as being a threat.”
Armstrong said he factored in Holt’s age and the recommendation of the victim in agreeing to the Judicial Diversion.