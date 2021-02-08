ROGERSVILLE — Two people accused of shooting a moving vehicle from another moving vehicle with a BB gun on Feb. 3 near Rogersville are facing charges including aggravated assault and vandalism.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a man reported that he was driving north on Route 66-S near the Creekside Market when the passenger in an oncoming maroon Chevrolet Impala allegedly fired three shots at his windshield with what appeared to be a real Glock handgun.
The victim, who was driving a Kia Optima, stated that the suspect climbed out of the passenger window of the moving Impala to fire the shots, which put three holes in his windshield. The victim also reportedly provided the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office a photo of the passenger firing the shots at his car.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Williams and Detectives Gary Lawson and Zach England located the suspect vehicle on Route 113 and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Tosha Marie Helton, 24, of Morristown, and the passenger was identified as Lee William Hudson, 18, of Aiken, S.C.
Hudson initially stated he was 17 and admitted that the BB gun was under the passenger seat. Hudson was being medically examined before his transfer to the juvenile detention facility in Johnson City when a background check revealed he is actually 18.
He was additionally charged with filing a false report.
During that initial investigation, the HCSO received a complaint that Helton had fired shots from the BB gun at a residence on Slatter Road a short time earlier.
The victim stated that Helton arrived at her home with an unknown male and wanted to enter a camper to retrieve personal property. When denied access, Helton allegedly became irate and fired shots in the victim’s direction, striking the house and porch and shattering the back window of an F150 pickup.
Helton was also found to have a suspended driver’s license for a previous DUI and was additionally charged with driving on a suspended license.
Wife alleges kidnapping, death threats
Phillip Lanier Carter, 53, 332 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault stemming from allegations that he threatened to kill his wife and held her against her will on Feb. 2-3.
The wife told HCSO Cpl. Michael Godsey that they were arguing the evening of Feb. 2, during which time Carter allegedly grabbed a rifle, struck her in the chest with the butt and pointed the weapon at her. At one point Carter allegedly pointed the gun at himself and threatened suicide, then dragged her into his truck.
She said he drove them down the road and turned the truck sideways, blocking the road with the lights off hoping they would be hit. She added she wasn’t allowed to leave the home until Feb. 3. Godsey reportedly observed her to have facial bruises and abrasions.
Hit-AND-run on a revoked license
Aaron James Buttry, 30, 208 S. Church St., Rogersville, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on revoked 4th, and no insurance stemming from a hit-and-run incident that occurred in front of Coffee at the Kyle in downtown Rogersville on Jan. 22.
The victim stated she was at the coffee shop at the same time as Buttry and observed him exit the business. Buttry then allegedly backed into her vehicle, causing minor damage, and drove away.
Rogersville Police Department Officer Eric Pease determined that Buttry’s license had been revoked since 2010 and he had previous convictions for driving on a revoked license in 2010, 2011 and 2019. He couldn’t be located the day of the incident but was arrested at his home.
Cops say man had marijuana, two juveniles in car
Kainan Blake Jackson, 18, of Bristol, Va., was arrested on Jan. 27 and charged with, among other things, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, DUI and marijuana possession after he was located in Mount Carmel in a vehicle with two boys ages 14 and 15, as well as pot and alcohol.
At 3:32 that morning, Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Carrie Circle, where he located Jackson, the driver, and the two boys in a vehicle that was emitting a strong odor of marijuana.
Jackson allegedly admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle but said he dumped it on the floor when he noticed a police officer. Jones allegedly found the remnants of the marijuana, as well as a pipe and open alcohol containers. Both boys had vaping materials and were cited into Juvenile Court.
Neighbor accused of making threats
Travis Blake Robbins, 32, 175 Mountain Cove Road, Mooresburg, was arrested on Jan. 31 and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated criminal trespass after he allegedly walked to the homes of at least two neighbors in a threatening manner with a baseball bat.
Shortly after midnight that day, HCSO Deputy Billy Bigley responded to a Mountain Cove Road residence on a complaint of an intoxicated man beating on the door with a bat. The victim stated that Robbins walked onto his porch and called for him to come out, causing him to fear for himself and his family.
A second neighbor also reported Robbins outside his home with a bat. When deputies confronted Robbins, they allegedly found him to smell of alcohol and appear intoxicated. Robbins reportedly told officers his neighbor’s vehicle was too loud and shouldn’t drive by his house.