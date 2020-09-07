MOUNT CARMEL — Two people were charged with meth trafficking last week after the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office allegedly seized more than 12 grams of meth, as well as marijuana and two sets of scales during a traffic stop in Mount Carmel for driving 58 mph in a 20 mph zone.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report he was traveling north on Englewood Avenue on the night of Aug. 31 when he observed a southbound green Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed. While crossing the railroad tracks, the driver, later identified as Michael James Bean, 43, 634 Plantation Road, Kingsport, was unable to maintain his lane of travel and swerved into Hutchins’ lane.
Hutchins then observed the vehicle had no tail lights, and he was able to conduct a traffic stop on Main Street.
When Bean admitted that he had no insurance, Hutchins informed him that the vehicle would have to be towed, requiring Hutchins to search the vehicle and conduct an inventory of its contents. When passenger Mikkah Tenille Davidson, 25, 130 Ford Lane, Church Hill, exited the vehicle, Hutchins allegedly observed a glass meth pipe on the passenger side floorboard.
Upon searching the Honda, Hutchins allegedly found a black container with multiple baggies of meth totaling 12.6 grams, as well as a small amount of marijuana, two scales with white powder residue, and a torch lighter. Bean and Davidson stated they didn’t know the meth was in the vehicle.
Both were charged with possession of meth for resale, violation of the Drug Free Zone Act, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bean was additionally charged with reckless driving, light law violation, speeding, no insurance and driving while in possession of meth.
Teen attack victim requires surgery
Elijah Blake Churchwell, 18, 1200 Peaceful Drive, Jonesborough, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with aggravated assault stemming from an alleged July 29 attack on a 16-year-old Mount Carmel boy which resulted in the victim requiring surgery.
The victim reportedly told Mount Carmel Police Department Detective Cody Bussell he was riding his bicycle on Main Street on July 29 when a group of males began following him. The victim stated that he went to a location on West Main Street beside Eastman Credit Union to get away from the boys, but they cornered him, and Churchwell started fighting him.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times news there was no known motive for the attack. Lunsford noted that Churchwell is substantially larger than the victim, who suffered a broken nose, which required surgery on Aug. 11.
Nude woman accused of biting boyfriend’s finger
Ashley Brooke Stansberry, 36, 215 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest and assault on an officer after she allegedly severely bit her boyfriend’s finger and then fought police as she was being arrested.
HCSO Sgt. Nathan Simpson stated in his report he responded to a report of a disturbance at Stansberry’s residence shortly after 4:21 p.m. that day, where he discovered a “distraught” Stansberry nude and staring out the window of a camper. Her boyfriend, who was bleeding, stated she had tried to bite his finger off, that she “needs help,” and he was afraid of her.
Stansberry reportedly refused to answer deputies’ questions and only stared at them for several minutes. Simpson said he unsuccessfully attempted to negotiate for her to exit the ransacked camper to be arrested peacefully. Prior to being taken into custody, Stansberry allegedly kicked at deputies and locked her legs around Simpson’s right leg and refused to let go.
Taser convinces assault suspect to obey officers
Thomas Henry Brown, 20, 244 Shipley Road, Church Hill, was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with domestic assault, child abuse and resisting arrest after he allegedly pushed a 12-year-old boy into a washing machine and held the boy’s mother against a wall during a domestic dispute.
Deputy Stephanie Bolognese stated in her report that when deputies arrived at Brown’s residence, she asked him to speak with her, but Brown walked toward the adult female victim and ignored police commands to stop.
When Bolognese grabbed his arm, Brown allegedly began resisting, and didn’t comply with police commands until Sgt. Nathan Simpson pointed a Taser at him. Bolognese said she observed a red mark on the 12-year-old boy’s shoulder blade from the alleged assault.
Fugitives riding in car with no license plate
Solomon Brown Jr., 35, Bristol, Va., was arrested on Aug. 31 on fugitive from justice warrants out of Monroe County, Fla., and Sullivan County during an early morning traffic stop. Brown’s passenger, Lachandria Shanice Outlaw, 28, Bristol, Va., was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shortly after 1 a.m., HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins conducted a traffic stop on a green Honda Accord with no license plate on Highway 11-W in the Allandale area. Hutchins said he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Brown admitted there was some marijuana in the car.
A computer check revealed that Brown is a habitual motor offender and was wanted in Sullivan County for failure to appear, as well as in Monroe County, Fla., for probation violation on marijuana and cocaine possession convictions. Outlaw was also wanted on an unspecified charge in Sullivan County, and Hutchins allegedly found her in possession of a small baggie of crack cocaine and two baggies of marijuana.