ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County detectives arrested a man on meth trafficking and felony gun charges after a tipster stated a man known only as “Spider” would be walking with the drugs in Rogersville.
HCSO Detective Zachary England states in his report that in response to that tip he, Detective Scott Stewart and Detective Reba Matthews located Stephen Lee “Spider” Blake, 38, 456 Hidden Valley Road, Rogersville, walking along Ebbing and Flowing Springs Road near East Main Street on July 15 shortly after 2 a.m.
Blake admitted to the detective that there was marijuana in his backpack, and a baggie containing 13 grams of pot was retrieved by Stewart, England reported.
When deputies attempted to detain Blake, however, he stated that he had meth in his front pants pocket.
“Stephen then handed officers a small case containing 11 various size baggies containing a clear crystal-like substance believed to be (7 grams total of) methamphetamine,” England said. “Stephen also raised the front of his shirt exposing a black and silver semi-automatic handgun that was found by officers to have one round in the chamber and three more rounds in the magazine. Stephen stated to officers that he carried a handgun for protection.”
A computer check revealed Blake to be a convicted felon in Maryland, Florida and Arkansas. He also had several outstanding felony warrants in each state.
He was arraigned on Monday on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and simple possession of marijuana.
As of Thursday, Blake was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 2.
Woman accused of bringing meth into jail
Victoria Brooke Seal, 29, 551 Center Pumpkin Valley Road, Eidson, was arrested on July 16 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and introduction of meth into a penal institution as a result of a traffic stop on Route 66S near Rogersville for a seatbelt violation.
During the traffic stop Deputy Dustin Winter determined that Seal’s passenger, Stephen Gilliam, had a pending theft warrant in Hawkins County. Winter stated that he observed Seal placing something in her bra, and he subsequently located multiple syringes, multiple baggies and two scales in the vehicle.
While being booked into jail, Seal denied having any illegal materials. Winter stated that as a result of a jail search, 2.5 Suboxone pills fell from her clothing and she was found to have a baggy containing 14.3 grams of meth hidden in her vagina.
Driver in high speed-chase located in ditch
Kelly Lynn Baker, 36, 117 Leland Lane, Church Hill, was arrested on July 21 and charged with felony evading arrest, speeding, driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest after Deputy Casey Carter attempted a traffic stop on Carters Valley Road, near Hurd Road, for driving 88 mph in a 45 mph zone.
Carter stated in his report that when he attempted a traffic stop, the 1994 Camaro driven by Baker accelerated and refused to stop. During the pursuit Carter lost sight of the vehicle, but located it in a ditch on Fairview Lane, with Baker exiting the vehicle.
When Baker refused to raise his hands or get on the ground Carter deployed his taser, but Baker jumped a fence and fled on foot into a thicket. Other officers arrived on the scene to assist with the search and Baker was located and arrested.
Suspect who escaped motorcycle chase arraigned
Paul Randal Hunley, 36, 5816 Carters Valley Road, Mount Carmel, was arraigned in Hawkins County Sessions Court on July 14 for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license 8th offense, reckless driving, speeding and light law violation in connection with a March 30 motorcycle pursuit.
Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that on the evening of March 30 he observed a black motorcycle traveling west on Carters Valley Road without a working headlight, resulting in an attempted traffic stop near the Wolfe Lane intersection.
Jones reported that the biker accelerated and refused to stop, passing vehicles on a double center line and weaving in and out of traffic. Jones stated that due to safety concerns for the public he terminated the pursuit, but an investigation revealed Hunley to be the driver.
Landlord finds counterfeit $100s after eviction
A Mooresburg woman told the HCSO on July 19 that she located 13 counterfeit $100 bills while cleaning out a vacant rental property.
The landlady stated that her tenants at 400 Shipley Way in Rogersville had recently been evicted. The fake money was turned over to the HCSO as evidence.
Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report that all 13 $100 bills had the same serial number (B176963399) and appeared to be prop money that had been altered.
Vandals tampered with church van gas tanks
A member of Persia Baptist Church, 141 Old Route 66S, Rogersville, reported to the HCSO on July 19 that someone had vandalized two church vans in the parking lot, causing approximately $1,000 in damage.
The member stated that on July 15 he attempted to put gas in one of the vans but it wouldn’t start. It was later discovered that someone put gravel and dirt into one van’s gas tank, and antifreeze and small pieces of candy into the other gas tank.
Doorbell video surveillance at the church showed two boys approximately 8-10 years old ring the doorbell and run. One of the boys had blond hair and the slightly larger boy had brown hair.