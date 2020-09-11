ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly reached 123 mph during a high-speed chase last month with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office managed to escape arrest temporarily after the deputy discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.
On Sept. 3, however, Dana Alvis Trent, 35, 244 Shiloh Church Road, Eidson, was arrested at a residence in the Mooresburg community on charges stemming from the pursuit, including felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license fourth offense and speeding.
HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease stated in his report that he was patrolling Clinch Valley Road on Aug. 8 when he observed a black Honda Accord driven by Trent traveling 72 mph in a 45 mph zone.
As the vehicle passed Pease’s cruiser, Pease reportedly observed the Honda accelerate. Pease then initiated a pursuit, but he terminated the pursuit near the Clinch Valley VFD station when speeds reached 123 mph.
Trent’s license had been suspended since 2004 for DUI, and he had previous convictions for driving on a revoked license in 2006, 2012 and 2019.
Man orders deputy ‘out of his frequency’
James Harley Rasmussen, 41, 701 Dennis Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication after he confronted a HCSO deputy and told the deputy he was interfering with Rasmussen’s communication with a “Black Hawk.”
HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders was investigating a man and woman who were passed out in a vehicle on Flora Road when Rasmussen allegedly drove past in another vehicle at a high rate of speed, and then stopped beside the patrol car and stated, “get the hell out of here, you are screwing with my channel.”
Rasmussen further stated he was communicating with a Black Hawk and everyone needed to get away from his frequency. Sanders stated in his report that he asked Rasmussen if he’d taken any narcotics. Rasmussen reportedly replied “he was going to be on me if we didn’t clear his channel,” Sanders said. While Sanders was attempting to detain Rasmussen, he reportedly stated he was going to take everyone out of his frequency, “starting with you two” — referring to the couple in the vehicle.
Lengthy pursuit of suspect wanted on FTA, contempt warrants
Tyler Bryant Hoard, 29, 3312 Watterson St., Kingsport, was arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with felony evading arrest and a variety of other traffic charges after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop for an inoperative brake light.
Deputy Casey Carter stated in his report that he attempted the traffic stop on Tranbarger Road, but Hoard refused to stop and continued at a high rate of speed, driving a 2011 Infiniti onto Big Elm Road, Netherland Inn Road, west on Highway 11-W, and then north onto Independence Avenue in Mount Carmel.
From there the pursuit continued all the way to Carters Valley Road, where Hoard turned west and led Carter to Tipton Lane, where he stopped and was arrested. A computer check revealed that Hoard had an outstanding Sessions Court warrant for failure to appear and contempt of court.
High-speed chase through Big Lots, Food City parking lots
Lahonna Dawn Charles, 33, 104 Donald Charles Drive, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, possession of meth, resisting arrest and speeding after she allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit from the Big Lots Parking lot in Rogersville, to the nearby Food city parking lot, and then south along Burem Road.
Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report he observed Charles, who he suspected of having a revoked license, driving a 1995 Honda Accord in the Big Lots parking lot on Park Boulevard. Upon being questioned by Lamons, Charles reportedly put the vehicle into gear and stated she had her license reinstated, but didn’t have it with her. When Lamons told her to stop she allegedly accelerated in reverse at a high rate of speed and exited the parking lot.
Charles allegedly fled 60 mph in a 30 mph zone on Park Boulevard and turned into the Food City parking lot, which was full of cars and pedestrians. Lamons said she then exited the parking lot at such a high rate of speed her car went airborne onto Burem Road and landed in the wrong lane of travel, where she forced another oncoming deputy to drive into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision. Charles stopped on Petersburg Road and was arrested following a foot chase. She allegedly had .33 grams of meth in her possession.
Pursuit ends with crash through horse fence
Ballard Dale Thacker, 57, 195 Gene Derrick Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Sept. 5 and charged with felony evading arrest, evading arrest, illegal possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and light law violation after he allegedly fled a traffic stop for a broken tail light.
Deputy Mike Allen stated in his report he observed a 2006 Kia Spectra traveling east on Caney Valley Road with only one tail light. When he attempted a traffic stop the driver, later identified as Thacker, allegedly turned onto Gene Derrick Road and accelerated, eventually crashing through a horse fence and traveling about 300 yards down a steep embankment.
The passenger reportedly walked up the hill and surrendered, but Thacker fled on foot. Thacker was located hiding in tall weeds about 50 yards from his vehicle with the thanks of a neighbor’s dog. A handgun was located in his right shorts pocket.
Overdose patient allegedly attacks deputy, EMTs
David Allen Hall, 44, 172 Regency Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with assault on an officer and resisting arrest after he allegedly attempted to assault Hawkins County EMS staff who responded to his reported overdose.
Cpl. Eric Pease said the EMTs were able to escape Hall and call for law enforcement assistance. When Pease arrived at the Regency Drive residence he reportedly observed Hall “running through the house.” An EMT then tried to assist Hall again, but Hall allegedly grabbed the EMT and then slammed the door on Pease’s foot as Pease attempted to enter the residence.
Hall then allegedly attempted to attack Pease and another EMT before Pease deployed his taser and was able to place Hall under arrest.