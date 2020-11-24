BULLS GAP — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the culprits who stole a small modified race car that a 71-year-old man had built for his grandsons.
The race car, which was stolen from a barn on Seay Hollow Road in Bulls Gap within a day or two of Nov. 16, is valued at approximately $10,000.
A caretaker for the victim told the Times News that the car is a custom- built, one-of-a-kind three quarter scale race car, but unfortunately the victim didn’t have any photos of it.
The car resembles an older red Chevrolet and is approximately 8 feet long. It has a yellow dragon on the hood, the words “Trinity/Caleb” on the side and the letters “RS” welded into the frame.
The victim told HCSO Deputy Casey Carter that there were no drag marks where the car was taken from the barn, which tells him multiple people probably picked it up and placed it in a wide bed truck.
Anyone with information about this stolen race car is asked to call the HCSO at (423) 272-4848 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.
Trespasser arrested at Scott Bloomquist Racing shop
Phillip Lynn Nichols, 42, 216 Fox Branch Road, Kyles Ford, was charged with aggravated criminal trespassing after HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively responded to a report of an unwanted guest at the Scott Bloomquist Racing shop on Brooks Road in Mooresburg.
Witnesses reportedly said that Nichols had been threatening to assault shop workers. Witnesses stated that Nichols arrived in a pickup and began making threats and telling shop employees that they were fired.
At one point, Nichols reportedly stepped into the shop and was “guided out.” When deputies told Nichols to leave, he allegedly said, “I am not leaving, and I’ll whoop your ass, too.”
Rotherwood burglary suspect nabbed
Roderick Tyrel Jackson, 29, 1017 W. Stone Drive, Kingsport, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of auto burglary and theft over $2,500 in connection with seven auto burglaries that occurred Jan. 1 in the Rotherwood neighborhood in the Kingsport section of Hawkins County.
Kingsport Police Department Detective Kevin Ewing stated in his report that the burglaries occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. New Year’s Day, resulting in $4,880 worth of property being stolen, including multiple debit and credit cards. Video surveillance at the Fort Henry Drive Walmart later showed footage of debit card transactions by three suspects.
One suspect, Megan Arnold, was later incarcerated in Knox County, and upon being interviewed by Ewing, allegedly admitted she, Jackson, and Richard Smith committed the Rotherwood auto burglaries. As of Monday, only Jackson was charged in this case, and warrants are pending for Arnold and Smith.
Burglary suspect had “gone through” girl’s laundry
Jacob Lee Messer, 355 Bray Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism after he allegedly admitted to HCSO Detective Joey Maddox that he’d broken into a neighbor’s house.
The victim said that he arrived home on the evening of Nov. 15 to find the front door had been kicked in and all the window screens had been taken off. Although nothing was stolen, the man said he noticed someone had “gone through” his daughter’s clothes that had been in the washer and on her bed. The victim’s son reportedly observed Messer walking toward the residence.
On Nov. 16, Messer appeared in Sessions Court on an unrelated cases and agreed to be interviewed by Maddox. Messer reportedly admitted he’d removed the screens in an unsuccessful attempt to enter the house and then broke through the front door.
Messer allegedly admitted that he stayed in the house for about 10 minutes.
DUI suspect clocked at 130 mph
Jonathan Michael Welch, 20, 191 Trout Road, Bean Station, was arrested on Nov. 13 and charged with DUI, reckless driving, speeding 130 in a 55 mph zone and driving on a suspended license as a result of a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on Highway 11-W in Mooresburg near the Isenburg Lane intersection.
HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease reportedly observed a white Ford pickup traveling west on 11-W in Mooresburg at 130 mph, at which time he conducted a traffic stop.
Upon speaking to the driver, Welch, Pease reportedly detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed an 18 pack of Natural Light beer in the vehicle with several cans missing.
Welch was arrested after reportedly performing poorly on field sobriety tests.
Motorist charged with possession of “magic mushroom”
Roy Wayne Byington, 48, 120 Wood Lane, Surgoinsville, was arrested on Nov. 16 and charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics and driving on an expired tag after he was allegedly found to be in possession of a small amount of psychedelic mushrooms.
Deputy Casey Carter reportedly observed a 2019 Dodge Magnum traveling south on Route 66-S with expired Georgia tags and conducted a traffic stop. Carter reportedly observed the driver, Byington, to “appear nervous and hands shaking.”
Upon searching the vehicle, Carter allegedly found a zip-lock bag containing a small brown mushroom and a stem believed to be psilocybin mushrooms, which are also commonly known as “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms” and are a hallucinogenic narcotic.