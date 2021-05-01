ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man awaiting trial in an aggravated assault case stemming from a 2020 Hawkins County Jail beating has been arrested on a new aggravated assault charge of hitting his girlfriend in the face with a tire iron.
Johnathan Blake Skeens, 31, 309 Western Heights Road, was free on $10,000 bond from the previous charge when he was arrested last month by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on the new charge.
HCSO Deputy Bryan Sanders stated in his report that on April 20 he went to Mitchell Loop in reference to a possible assault that occurred at the residence Skeens shared with his girlfriend and a man.
Sanders stated in his report the female told him Skeens ordered her to leave during an argument, at which time she began packing her clothes.
“(The woman) said this only made him more mad so she attempted to lock herself in the car outside to wait on her ride,” Sanders wrote. “(The woman said) Johnathan came outside and threw a tire through a window of the car she was in, and screamed for her to leave.”
Sanders said the woman told him that’s when Skeens threw what she believed to be a tire iron at her, which struck her in the face and caused cuts to her upper lip below her nose. Sanders reported observing a knot on her forehead as well.
The male roommate drove the woman to Mitchell Loop, where she met Sanders. The roommate told Sanders that Skeens threatened to kill him if he left with the girlfriend, and “they would both die before he went back to jail.”
Following his arrest, Skeens was served an order of protection in Sessions Court and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for May 24.
Skeens’ trial on the previous aggravated assault charge, which resulted in an inmate requiring facial surgery, is set for Oct. 6 in Criminal Court.
Man accused of pushing child down
Brandon Cody Tucker, 31, Stroupe Court, Church Hill, was arrested April 21 and charged with child abuse and domestic assault stemming from a warrant that was filed by the Church Hill Police Department on May 3, 2020.
On that day CHPD Officer Chad Gillenwater responded to a domestic disturbance. Tucker’s girlfriend reported that he had been drinking while she was at work and they became involved in an argument over the phone. Gillenwater stated in his report that witnesses alleged during that argument that Tucker pushed down the woman’s 9-year-old daughter.
Gillenwater wrote that he observed redness on the girl’s shoulder and a hand print on her. Gillenwater reported that when he got Tucker on the phone and asked to meet him, Tucker hung up.
Man arrested on school grounds faces drug charges
Arthur William Walton, 41, Isaac Avenue, Church Hill, was arrested April 26 and charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the Drug Free School Zone after he was spotted acting suspiciously on the Mount Carmel Elementary School playground.
Around 9 a.m. on a school day, HCSO Deputy Anthony Davis responded to a report from the school’s principal of a man on the property near the edge of the playground. Davis stated in his report that from a school window he saw a man go behind a storage building.
Davis reported that when he confronted the man, later identified as Walton, the suspect had a shoelace tied around his arm and immediately put his left hand in his pocket. Davis reported seizing two syringes from Walton, one of which was allegedly loaded with a brown liquid that Walton identified as Opana.
Deputy says man tried to fake drug test
Adam Christian Coppock, 28, Charles Street, Rogersville, was arrested April 23 and charged with falsification of a drug test after HCSO Deputy Austin West reported observing Coppock attempt to “urinate” for a drug test out of a “fake penis.”
West wrote in his report that he was requested by the Department of Children’s Services during a Juvenile Court hearing at the Justice Center to administer a urine drug screen on Coppock.
West reported that he explained to Coppock in the men’s room that he must observe the urine exit his penis, but when Coppock began, the flow wasn’t normal and the skin tone didn’t match. West reported finding that Coppock was using a fake penis attached to a tube and a small plastic bag as part of an attempt to fake the drug screen.
Burglary suspect accused of defecating in garage
Joie Taylor Dawes, 41, Kingsport, was arrested April 22 and charged with especially aggravated burglary and vandalism as a result of a July 28, 2020, incident in which Mount Carmel police alleged that she burgled a woman’s garage and defecated on the floor.
The victim told MCPD Detective Cody Bussell she walked into her garage that day and found a woman later identified as Dawes inside. Dawes then fled on foot and was arrested the same day on Mountain View Drive, where it was discovered she was wanted in Sullivan County on charges of aggravated burglary and felony theft.
After police arrived at the residence, they located the mess on the garage floor. Dawes was served the MCPD warrant upon being released from Sullivan County’s custody April 22.