ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly admitted to police that he had been touching an 8-year-old girl improperly since she was 2 was arrested Monday and charged with sexual battery.
Mario Albenese, 48, 559 Bear Hollow Road, Rogersville, had been scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court, but due to his being on suicide watch in the Hawkins County Jail, that arraignment was reset for next week.
The child's mother reportedly contacted the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Monday afternoon after the girl claimed that Albenese had been touching her. The mother later told the HCSO that Albenese admitted to her that the allegation was true.
HCSO Detective Jeff Greer stated in his report that upon being questioned by Deputy Kyle Shively and Sgt. Nathan Simpson, Albenese stated that when the child was 2 years old, he rubbed “her to calm her and put her to sleep.”
The specific sexual battery offense that Albenese was charged with is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years. As of Thursday, he was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.
KPD pursuit suspect claims girlfriend stole car
Michael Wayne Gibson, 30, 171 Pinhook Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with theft over $1,000 after he allegedly reported his vehicle stolen after being involved in a pursuit with Kingsport police and fleeing on foot, leaving the vehicle behind.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter already knew Gibson was a suspect in the KPD pursuit, as well as the fact that Gibson was wanted in Hawkins County for failure to appear and theft over $1,000. Gibson allegedly told Winter his girlfriend had stolen his car.
Winter took Gibson's report, then placed him under arrest for the pending warrants, while also informing Gibson he knew he was lying and that the KPD had his car. Winter said he chose not to charge him for filing a false report because Gibson cooperated with the KPD's investigation.
Woman accused of delivering meth
Courtney Michel Dishner, 30, 401 Parson Drive, Kingsport, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, driving while in possession of meth, and two counts of simple drug possession after the HCSO responded to a drug trafficking complaint on Payne Ridge Road.
Detective Zachary England stated in his report that he and several deputies conducted visual surveillance of the area, during which time a vehicle driven by Dishner pulled up to one of the residences.
Upon speaking to Dishner, deputies determined that she was there to deliver meth, and she was allegedly found in possession of three baggies containing a total of 15 grams of the drug, as well as 17 pills.
Home improvement fraud suspect indicted
Christopher Ryan Herman, 35, 697 Old Highway 11-W, Mooresburg, was arrested Monday on a Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment warrant on one count of home improvement fraud over $10,000.
The indictment alleges that on or about March 13, 2020 Herman allegedly defrauded a Hawkins County woman by failing to refund amounts paid under a contract for home improvement services within 10 days of the return of a certified letter requesting a refund.
The indictment further alleges that a substantial portion of the contracted work had not been performed after more than 90 days had elapsed since the starting time of the contract. Herman is scheduled for arraignment in in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Feb. 12.
Police say man passed out in stolen car with drugs, fake cash
Jordan Christopher Underwood, 22, 325 Ann St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with theft over $5,000, DUI, criminal simulation, and possession of meth, marijuana, Suboxone and Xanax after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel of a stolen car on in a driveway on Hoard Lane near Church Hill.
The homeowner reported the suspicious vehicle, which was found by Deputy Mike Allen to be running and in gear with Underwood unconscious behind the wheel. Several attempts to awaken Underwood were reportedly unsuccessful, and Hawkins County EMS transported him to Holston Valley Medical Center.
A search allegedly revealed Underwood to be in possession of a small amount of meth, a Xanax pill, a Suboxone pill, 25 grams of marijuana, and several syringes and pipes. He also allegedly had several ID cards with different names, two counterfeit $50 bills and two counterfeit $20 bills. The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in Washington County the day before.
Subject of committal order arrested in hospital
Jeffrey Shane Bales, 32, 804 Cherokee Road, Johnson City, was arrested Sunday and charged with disorderly conduct after he allegedly yelled, argued and tried to leave Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, where he was awaiting a bed during a forced committal to Woodridge Hospital.
At one point Bales reportedly began yelling and arguing while waiting in the "fast track” waiting room, where he was being watched by Deputy Gavyn Gilliam. Bales reportedly stated he was going to get his belongings to put on his pants after being told repeatedly not to do so.
At one point Bales allegedly tried to get past Gilliam, who was blocking the doorway, resulting in a physical confrontation, at which time he was arrested for disorderly conduct. On Monday, Bales was served with an unrelated warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Go-kart driver charged with public intoxication
William Cody Morelock, 28, 218 Messick Ave., Church Hill, was arrested on Sunday and charged with public intoxication after he allegedly drove a go-kart from Church Hill to Mount Carmel.
Constable Frank Vaughn notified MCPD Officer Kenneth Light that he had a go-kart pulled over on Main Street in Mount Carmel at Builders First Source. Light reportedly observed the driver, Morelock, to be unsteady on his feet and have slurred speech.
Morelock allegedly admitted he had consumed a few beers while working on his go-kart, and he was going to the car wash to clean it.