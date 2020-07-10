ROGERSVILLE – A Hawkins County woman whose vehicle was allegedly attacked with a machete and rammed by her husband last week, resulting in his arrest, was later herself arrested as a result of an alleged physical attack on her daughter.
Robert Paul Rector, 49, 1322 Bulls Gap/St. Clair Road, Bulls Gap, was arrested on July 3 and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism after he allegedly struck his wife's Volkswagon Beetle shortly before 6 a.m. that morning with a machete during a domestic dispute.
His wife, Marsha Kimberly Rector, 47, reportedly told Deputy Kyle Shively that she and Rector were arguing that morning when he allegedly swung a crutch at her and missed. When she tried to leave, Rector allegedly struck the passenger side window of her Beetle with a machete, causing it to shatter and cover her with glass. The machete was later recovered.
Mrs. Rector stated she later found her husband in his pickup at a gate in a neighbor's field, and when she pulled behind him in her Beetle, Mr. Rector allegedly went into reverse and struck her car. Upon being questioned at the jail Rector stated his wife lunged at him with her vehicle, and he threw a stick at her window.
Robert Rector was free on $5,000 bond at the time of his July 3 arrest stemming from an arrest on July 1 for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arraigned Monday on the new charges and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing on July 13.
On July 3 shortly before 1 p.m. Rogersville Police Department Officer Josh Byrd responded to a report of two females fighting in the area of 400 W. Broadway Street. Byrd said Mrs. Rector was fighting her 29-year-old daughter, and was extremely irate, and appeared to be on meth.
The fight was apparently the result of Marsha Rector's belief that her daughter was taking her father's side regarding their earlier domestic situation and his arrest. Mrs. Rector allegedly admitted to repeatedly punching her daughter. The daughter stated she has nothing to do with her mother due to her mother's drug use.
Marsha Rector was arraigned in Sessions Court on one count of domestic abuse and was released on her own recognizance on the condition she have no contact with her daughter. Mrs. rector will be back in court Aug. 10.
Head on crash results in assault charge
Geoffery Rick Johnson, 57, 2100 Isaac Avenue, Church Hill, was arrested on July 7 and charged with vehicular assault, DUI and driving left of center after he allegedly cross the center line at a curve on Stanley Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. that evening while driving a Dodge Caravan, and struck another vehicle head on.
Upon his arrival HCSO Deputy Jessee Herrell reportedly observed Johnson to be lethargic with bloodshot eyes, and Johnson subsequently performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
The driver of the other vehicle was injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, but he passenger was not injured, and Johnson declined medical treatment. Johnson denied any drug or alcohol use and submitted to a blood draw prior to being booked into the Hawkins County Jail.
High speed chase in Stanley Valley
Charles Matthew Wright, 40, 233 Snow Flake Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested on July 7 and charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license second offense, speeding 85/40, no insurance and passing on a double line after he allegedly fled a traffic stop on Stanley Valley Road.
HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan stated in his report that around 3 p.m. that day he observed Wright driving a Honda Civic near Stanley Valley Market with no tag displayed. When Vaughan attempted a traffic stop, Wright allegedly accelerated to 85 mph, and passed a car on the double solid line during the pursuit.
Wright reportedly turned onto Waymon Fields Road, and came to an abrupt stop, at which time he was arrested by Vaughan.
Burglary suspect nabbed 'in the act of the crime'
Kimberly Nichole Livesay, 46, 1275 Pressmans Home Road, Rogersville, was arrested on July 9 and charged with burglary and theft under $1,000 after she was reportedly caught removing items from the Spruce Pine Market and Apartment Complex on Rt. 66N.
Shortly before 1 a.m. HCSO Sgt. Nathan Simpson responded to a report of a burglary in progress at Spruce Pine Market, where he reportedly found Livesay “caught in the act of the crime at her vehicle”.
A witness had describe a male suspect as well, who Simpson said was suspected to be Livesay's husband, although Livesay reportedly denied having an accomplice. Livesay allegedly admitted that stolen property found in her vehicle came form inside the market.
Heroin suspect spent two hours at Food Lion
Terry Wayne Gunter, 54, 2479 Goshen Valley Road, Church Hill, was arrested on July 7 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth and public intoxication, after CHPD Officer Ethan Mays reportedly found him “lethargic and somewhat confused” in the Church Hill Food Lion restroom.
Mays responded to the store around 7:20 p.m. after Central Dispatch received a report of man who had been in the store for two hours, and had fallen down at one point.
Gunter consented to being searched, at which time Mays allegedly found a gum wrapper in his pocket which contained white powder which Gunter admitted was heroin. Upon being booked into the Hawkins County Jail Gunter was allegedly found to be in possession of meth in his wallet.
'Stuck gas pedal' blamed for crash into Walmart
Rogersville Police Department Officer Cambren Gibson responded to the Rogersville Walmart on July 7 around 10: 38 p.m. after 2007 Ford Mustang crashed into the store on the north side of the building.
Upon his arrival Gibson reportedly observed major damage to the side of the building, and disabling damage to the Mustang, which was partly inside the building.
The driver, a 17-year-old male from Bulls Gap, reportedly stated he was traveling west in the parking lot when the gas pedal got stuck on the floor board, which caused him to accelerate through the parking lot and hit the side of the building.
Debt collection with a knife and bat
Toby Lee Shaffer, 41, and Jennifer Lawson, 37, both of 416 George Allen Road, Surgoinsville, were arrested on July 8 and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism during a dispute involving an unpaid debt at a residence on Horton Road in Surgoinsville.
The victim's stated that Shaffer, Lawson, and two other males arrived at the residence seek payment, and were told that the person who owed hadn't been paid and didn't have money. Shaffer, who was allegedly carrying a knife, allegedly came toward him in an aggressive manner, and then stabbed two tires on his vehicle.
Lawson, who was carrying a bat, then allegedly smashed out the victim's headlights with a baseball bat. Upon beign questioned by Deputy Jesse Herrell both allegedly admitted cutting the tires and smashing the headlights. The damage was valued at $1,440.