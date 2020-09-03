ROGERSVILLE — A Bulls Gap man with a revoked driver’s license was charged with drug trafficking last week after 67 grams of meth was seized during a traffic stop near Rogersville.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter allegedly observed Herman Edward Arnold Jr., 43, driving a gold Honda Civic on Route 66-S just south of Rogersville.
Winter also reportedly observed Arnold pull into the parking lot of the Creekside Market and switch seats with his passenger, Devin Howard Catron, 20, also of Bulls Gap.
Catron was preparing to exit the parking lot when Winter initiated the traffic stop. Winter then reportedly received consent to search the vehicle, where he allegedly found two syringes beside the passenger seat as well as a black pouch that contained two baggies holding a total of 67 grams of meth, two glass pipes and a cut straw.
Arnold reportedly stated the meth, which has a street value of approximately $6,700, was his along with the syringes, pipes and straw.
There was also an open beer in the cup holder, and Winter reportedly observed Catron to have “glassy” eyes. Catron subsequently performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was charged with DUI and a registration violation.
Arnold was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a registration violation.
Accused trailer thief caught on video
Michael Shane Lowe, 40, 1105 Forest St., Greeneville, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with burglary and theft over $2,500 after Greene County authorities reportedly found him in possession of a chainsaw that was taken from a residence on Webster Valley Road near Rogersville during an Aug. 26 burglary.
The victim told HCSO Detective Brian Boggs he returned home from work the evening of Aug. 26 and found his 20-foot trailer missing. Video surveillance showed a man later identified as Lowe arrive in a red Ford Ranger around 1 p.m., walk around the property and knock on the door, and then enter an outbuilding and remove a chainsaw.
The video then reportedly shows Lowe back his truck up to the trailer, hook it up, and drive away. Winter said the chainsaw was in the back of Lowe’s pickup when he was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and he was also reportedly wearing the same clothes he had on the day before in the surveillance video.
Police: Intoxicated man threatened family with pistol
Jonathan Crigger, 25, 110 Pridemore St., Church Hill, was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a gun by an intoxicated person and public intoxication after Church Hill police responded to his residence on a report his wife, small child and wife’s brother had locked themselves in a vehicle due to Crigger threatening them with a handgun.
When officers arrived, they reportedly observed Crigger standing beside the wife’s vehicle screaming threats and beating on the window. The wife reportedly told CHPD Officer Kathryn Metcalf that Crigger, who was intoxicated, had become angry about her brother being at the residence and had armed himself with a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.
The wife also told Metcalf that Crigger was yelling threats at her and her brother, and at one point racked the gun, loading a bullet in the chamber. That’s when the others retreated to her vehicle and called 911. Metcalf reportedly observed Crigger to be “very much intoxicated,” and the suspect reportedly admitted to drinking beer and hiding the gun under the lid of a barbecue grill.
Woman faces meth charges after fugitive arrested
Lisa Deanne Estes, 46, 135 Steele Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia after HCSO deputies went to her residence to serve an arrest warrant on Dustin Ronald Albright for domestic assault.
Estes initially told deputies he wasn’t there, but gave permission to search the residence, and Albright was located hiding under a bed. Deputies reportedly observed Estes sit on the bed and place a blanket over her purse.
When asked if there was anything illegal in the purse, she reportedly replied, “I don’t know why that matters.” A search of the purse reportedly revealed Estes to be in possession of eight plastic baggies of meth containing a total of 2.3 grams, as well as a silver vial containing three Xanax pills.
Harley seized after arrest for ninth driving on revoked
Steven Clyde Edwards, 62, 135 Pinnacle Drive, Johnson City, was arrested on Aug. 27 and charged with driving on a revoked license ninth offense, simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and light law violation as a result of a traffic stop for having blue lighting on the front and rear of his Harley Davidson motorcycle on 11-W in Mount Carmel.
Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that Edwards admitted he didn’t have a driver’s license. A computer check revealed Edwards has eight previous convictions for driving on a revoked license dating back to 1992.
Edwards was allegedly found to be in possession of 0.6 grams of meth, 7.2 grams of marijuana and a meth pipe. The motorcycle was impounded at the MCPD with a seizure pending.
Fake $50 bill used in bid to buy lottery tickets
On Aug. 27, the manager at the Whistle Stop market on Carters Valley Road near Church Hill reported to HCSO Deputy Casey Carter that someone had attempted to pass a counterfeit $50 bill on Aug. 24 at approximately 4:48 p.m. and had left the bill behind when the clerk identified it as bogus.
Carter stated in his report that he observed video surveillance which showed an older white male pull into the parking lot in an Oldsmobile with tag number “CAGLE 2,” followed by a female in an orange Volkswagen Bug. The male then exited his vehicle and received cash from the female.
The video then shows the man enter the store and attempt to purchase lottery tickets with the phony $50 bill, but when the clerk realized it was counterfeit, the male left, leaving the bogus $50 behind.