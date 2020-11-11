CHURCH HILL — Former Hawkins County narcotics detective Brad Depew, who was sentenced to 10 years in 2012 after getting caught by video surveillance stealing drugs from the sheriff’s evidence room, was arrested on a DUI charge Monday afternoon near Church Hill.
Around 1 p.m., Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Hutchins responded to a report of a possibly intoxicated driver eastbound on Carters Valley Road.
“I observed the vehicle in question traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Carters Valley Road at Bradley Creek Road,” Hutchins stated in his report. “While following the vehicle I observed the vehicle all over both lanes and going into the ditch twice. While trying to get the vehicle stopped the driver almost hit Cpl. Anthony Crosby head-on while swerving into the oncoming lane of traffic.”
The driver was identified as Brad Allen Depew, 51, 251 Barrett Lane, Church Hill, who reportedly stated at first he’d only taken his medication that day, including Xanax and Gabapentin. Depew reportedly told Hutchins he knew he was “too messed up” to be driving, “but he was having relationship problems and he was just trying to make it home.”
An open bottle of Wild Turkey whiskey was located in the floorboard with about 4-5 ounces missing, Hutchins said.
“Mr. Depew stated he had only had four or five shots out of it on top of his medication,” Hutchins added. “Field sobriety was not given due to Mr. Depew’s condition for his safety.”
On July 30, 2012, Depew pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court to 75 counts related to burglaries and drug thefts from the HCSO evidence room as well as possession of 26 grams of cocaine, digital scales, a wide variety of pills, and a small amount of methamphetamine that was discovered during an April 21, 2011, search of Depew’s home.
He was sentenced to 10 years and released on parole in 2016. Depew was a 23-year veteran of the HCSO, including more than a decade as a narcotics detective prior to his arrest in April 2011.
Truck theft suspect’s car stolen after he was arrested
Charles Cleeves Commerford, 34, 201 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with theft over $1,000 stemming from an alleged theft of a 2002 Acura RSX that occurred sometime after its owner, Robert Jacob Allen, 23, Mooresburg was arrested for theft over $10,000 at his home on June 13.
Allen, who was accused of theft of a 2012 Ford F250, told the HCSO he was released from jail on July 10 and went home to find his Acura was gone. It was later revealed that Commerford had been arrested on July 4 on charges including driving on a revoked license, no insurance and registration violation while allegedly driving Allen’s Acura.
By the time it was revealed that the car was stolen, Commerford had been released on bail and wasn’t served with a warrant for theft of Allen’s car until Nov. 6. Commerford is also charged with resisting arrest, introduction of contraband into the jail, two counts of failure to appear, and a Criminal Court probation violation. Allen’ s pending theft over $10,00 charge is bound over to the grand jury.
Catalytic converter thefts reported at Rogersville dealership
On the morning of Nov. 4, an employee of Rogersville Motors (formerly the Royston of Rogersville dealership) on Highway 11-W reported to the Rogersville Police Department that four vehicles on the lot had their catalytic converters removed sometime the previous night.
The damaged vehicles were a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500, 2020 Dodge Ram 2500, 2019 Dodge Ram 1500, and a 2015 Chevy Silverado. The value of the thefts and damage was reported at $9,722.
Thieves reportedly take the stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers, who pay up to $120 each for some converters for the precious metals inside them.
MCPD: Driver with child in car admitted to meth use
Samantha Michelle Good, 33, 2444 Lakewood Drive, Johnson City, was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with DUI, child passenger restraint violation, no insurance, no driver’s license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop for a stop sign violation in Mount Carmel.
MCPD Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that he observed a black Honda fail to stop for a stop sign while traveling from Main Street to Highway 11-W. Upon stopping the vehicle, Jones reportedly observed a 7-year-old in the back seat who was not secured in a child restraint device.
Jones said he observed symptoms of narcotic intoxication while speaking to Good. Good reportedly stated she’d done meth earlier but didn’t believe it was affecting her. She agreed to field sobriety tests, which Jones said she performed poorly. Following her arrest a straw and baggy containing white powder residue were allegedly located in her purse.
Walmart surveillance video catches credit card FRAUD suspect
Timothy Scott Rhoton, 36, 1000 University Blvd., Kingsport, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card after he and an accomplice allegedly used a stolen credit card to purchase prepaid gift cards valued at $700 at the Rogersville Walmart.
The victim reported to the RPD on Aug. 18 that someone had used his credit card without permission at the Rogersville Walmart on Aug. 5, purchasing prepaid gift cards for $400, $200, and $100.
RPD Detective Travis Fields stated in his report that he was able to obtain store video surveillance which showed two white males use the card at different times. Rhoton was allegedly identified using the stolen card to purchase a prepaid card for $200.
High speed pursuit suspect returned to Hawkins County
Amber Lynn Jackson, 31, 229 Spurgeon Road, Blountville, was transported to Hawkins County on Nov. 9 and served with an outstanding warrant for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest and following too closely stemming from a May 8 high speed pursuit that was initiated by an April 29 shooting complaint on Rameytown Road in far eastern Hawkins County.
On May 8, Deputy Michael Allen reportedly located the shooting suspect vehicle traveling on Big Elm Road, and he attempted a traffic stop on Netherland Inn Road. Allen said the vehicle slowed down in the parking lot of Zoomer’s and then pulled out onto Stone Drive heading east into Sullivan County.
Allen pursued the vehicle to Virginia, where the Virginia State Police and Scott County Sheriff’s office took over. The vehicle was stopped in Mendota, Va., and Jackson, as well as passenger Josiah Wilson, reportedly fled on foot and were arrested.