ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man with an extensive arrest history, mostly for public intoxication, trespassing and resisting arrest, is now facing felony charges stemming from allegations he burned down a barn on Sept. 4.
Dennis Wayne Everhart, 51, 302 College St., Rogersville, was arrested Friday on charges including arson, vandalism over $1,000, and criminal trespassing.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Mike Lipe stated in his report that shortly before 9 p.m. on Sept. 4, deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at 5168 Highway 11-W, where Everhart was developed as an arson suspect.
Upon being interviewed, Everhart allegedly stated he was putting fuel in a camping lantern, but after he lit the lantern flames shot out and caught some bedsheets on fire. Everhart further stated that the fire spread quickly and he ran away.
The property owner told Lipe that Everhart has been told on several occasions not to be on his property due to past incidents The barn, which was valued at $5,000, was listed as a total loss.
Everhart was arraigned in Sessions Court Friday and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 bond. It was the fourth case in which he has appeared in Sessions Court in 2020, and the ninth case overall since 2019. In 2016, Everhart appeared in Sessions Court in five different cases.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28.
Video shows home invasion suspects with rifles
Mathew Orion Boyd, 22, and Daniel Dakota Boyd, 25, both of Mooresburg, were arrested on Sept. 10 and charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and going armed stemming from an alleged home intruder incident which was allegedly caught on video on June 20.
A 51-year-old woman reportedly provided Deputy Case Carter with video footage which showed Daniel and Matthew Boyd enter her residence on Murphy Road in Mooresburg on June 20, each brandishing a rife. Carter stated in his report he observed on video that Daniel Boyd exited the residence and pointed a rifle at the head of a 31-year-old male resident.
Video footage shows Daniel Boyd arguing with that male resident, and the female stated that the Boyds were apparently looking for another male who wasn’t there and entered her home uninvited.
Police say man passed out in truck had meth and guns
Wesley Todd Harless, 46, 309 Old Union Ave., Church Hill, was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a gun by an intoxicated person, possession of a gun during a dangerous felony and several other drug possession charges after he was reportedly observed passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of the Kenjo Market on Silver Lake Road n Church Hill.
Around 1:14 a.m. that day, Church Hill Police Department Officer Kathryn Metcalf responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a GMC Sonoma pickup, whom she determined to be under the influence of narcotics. Harless reportedly stated he had taken Xanax, for which he didn’t have a prescription.
A search allegedly revealed Harless to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus semiautomatic handgun and a loaded 9 mm Luger. CHPD Officer Chad Gillenwater allegedly located a black backpack in Harless’ tool box which contained three baggies of meth weighing a total of 5.3 grams, as well a gram of crushed Oxycodone, a small amount of marijuana and 1.5 Alprazolam pills.
Suspects allegedly hid meth, pipe in patrol car
Ricky Lee Braford, 46, Rogersville, and Brant Thomas Hurst, 26, Church Hill, were arrested on Sept. 13 and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence as a result of a traffic stop in which both were passengers. Hurst was additionally charged with marijuana possession.
The driver, Joseph Combs, was stopped by Deputy Dustin Winter for crossing the yellow line on College Street in Rogersville and was charged with driving on a suspended license, no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia for a cut straw and syringes. Braford reportedly had a small amount of meth on his person and Hurst admitted to possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Upon arriving at the Hawkins County Jail, however, Winter allegedly found a baggy with a small amount of meth near where Hurst had been seated and a glass meth pipe under the seat where Braford had been seated.
Unwanted guest accused of vandaliZing car
Timothy Shane Osborne, 41, 929 Old Union Road, Lot 4, Church Hill, was arrested on Sept. 9 and charged with felony vandalism and auto burglary for allegedly vandalizing a vehicle after being ordered to leave a residence.
On Sept. 7 the HCSO went to the mobile home park at 929 Old Union Road where Osborne was among a group of people ordered to leave the residence at Lot 17 as unwanted guests. A neighbor reportedly observed Osborne stab three tires and spray-paint “derogatory wording” on a Mustang parked at the residence. The witness stated Osborne also went inside the vehicle, ripped out the radio, and destroyed wiring in the dash area.