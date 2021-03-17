ROGERSVILLE – A 77-year-old Hawkins County who was arrested in January accused of threatening to shoot his wife with a shotgun, was arrested again Saturday evening accused of hitting the 76-year-old woman in the head with a wooden stool during an argument.
C.J. Trent, 77, 297 New Life Road, Rogersville, had been released on recognizance following his Jan. 17 felony aggravated assault arrest.
According to a report filed by HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively, following his arrest Saturday Trent allegedly told his wife, “You wait. I'll set you straight when I get out.”
Trent was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on one count of misdemeanor domestic assault and then released on recognizance.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday Shively responded to an assault complaint at Trent's residence where the victim stated Trent “dropped a stool on top of her head during an argument” and then threw a vacuum cleaner in her direction but missed.
Shively stated that he observed a broken wooden stool on the floor, and what appeared to be a small knot on the victim's head, although she refused EMS treatment.
The victim claimed the Trent also threatened to retrieve a firearm and shoot her. Trent wasn't home when Shively arrived, but came home while Shively was still there. Shively stated in his report that Trent smelled of alcohol, and claimed he didn't remember the alleged assault.
On Jan. 17 the victim reportedly told HCSO Deputy Stephanie Bolognese that Trent tore his shirt and jacket off that morning, went into the bedroom and then came back out with a shotgun, which he opened and closed several times. Trent allegedly stated he was going to “kill her and everyone around here,” putting her in fear for her life.
Trent is scheduled to be back in Sessions Court on the aggravated assault charge on July 21, and on July 14 on the new domestic assault charge.
Child abuse charge for alleged broom attack
Kristie Dawn Dishner, 40, 155 Country Lane, Church Hill, was arrested March 12 and charged with child abuse stemming from an alleged broom attack on her boyfriend's 10-year-old son.
The boyfriend reportedly told HCSO Deputy Stephanie Bolognese that Dishner was throwing things around the house and slapping him when the boy told her, 'You don't have to be fussing at him like that'.
The Boyfriend stated that Dishner then picked up a broom with a metal handle and hit the boy with it. Bolognese stated in her report she observed a red mark swelling up on the boy's right elbow. Dishner allegedly stated she did hit the boy with a broom because “He was running his mouth at her and no one would do anything about it.”
Deputy passes two barricades to make arrest
Krystal Dawn Mauro, 40, 200 Meadowview Road, Rogersville, was sentenced on March 15 to 11 months and 29 days of probation, 48 hours of community service, and $644 in fines and fees stemming from an arrested on March 14 in which she reportedly fled from a crash on Seals Road, disobeyed police commands, and barricaded herself in the residence and in a bedroom.
HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby responded to a single vehicle crash where he observed a 1994 Geo Metro in the yard of a residence on Seal Road, although the driver had left without contacting police. Crosby located the driver, Mauro, on the porch of her residence speaking to someone on her cell phone. Crosby stated in his report that after the call concluded Mauro “suddenly became belligerent”, ran into the house and locked the door.
Crosby eventually forced entry into the residence, and found that Mauro had “barricaded” herself in the back bedroom. Upon entering the back bedroom Crosby arrested Mauro, who allegedly admitted to driving off the road due to a vehicle malfunction. On March 15 she pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and evading arrest, and several other charges were dismissed.
Exposed motorist sentenced to 30 days for meth
Phillip Junior Braford, 49, 301 Stapleton Lane, Rogersville, was was sentenced to 30 days in jail on March 15 stemming form his a March 12 arrest where he was discovered sleeping in a parked car at a business entrance with his pants down and a baggy of meth between his legs.
On March 12 around 9 a.m. HCSO Sgt. Nathan Simpson responded to a report of a man passed out in a gray Kia parked at the entrance of Short Mountain Silica in Mooresburg. Simpson said he observed that Braford's pants were down, exposing his genitals to a nearby security guard. There was also a small baggy of meth in plain view between his legs.
Braford pleaded guilty March 15 to the meth possession charge, but an indecent exposure charge was dismissed. Aside from 30 days in jail he was ordered to complete 88 hours of community service, 11 months and 29 days of probation, and pay $1,666 in fines and fees.
Revoked driver had no headlights, excessively loud muffler
Brandon Shawn Madden, 32, 3572 Fairview Road, Duffield, was arrested on March 12 and charged with felony evading arrest, evading arrest, driving on revoked 3rd offense, light law and muffler violation after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in Mount Carmel for no headlights and aloud muffler.
HCSO Deputy Casey Carter reportedly observed a red Dodge Dakota exit the Allandale Weigels parking lot with no headlights and an “excessively loud muffler”. Carter reportedly attempted a traffic stop on Main street in Mount Carmel at which time Madden allegedly accelerated into the Hardee's parking lot to the tree line at the rear of the parking lot, and exited the vehicle, fleeing on foot toward the railroad tracks.
Following a foot chase Carter apprehended Madden in the yard of a residence on Beech Street after deploying a taser. A computer check revealed that Madden's license was revoked for DUI and he has two previous convictions for driving on revoked.