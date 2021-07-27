CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County woman was charged with child neglect after her 4-year-old son was found walking in the middle of the road nearly a half mile from home and wearing only a diaper.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, HCSO Deputy Billy Begley responded to New Canton Road near Church Hill, where a witness reported finding the child walking in the roadway near Hoskins Road.
The witness stated that she stopped and picked up the child, who was walking on the asphalt in the heat with no shoes, and then she called 911.
Begley noted that the temperature at the time the child was rescued was 91 degrees.
About 20 minutes after Deputy Begley arrived on the scene, the child’s mother, Jennifer Leann Begley (no relation), 39, 121 Hoard Lane, Church Hill, arrived and asked Deputy Begley if he had seen her son.
“She stated she had been looking for him for over 30 minutes,” Deputy Begley stated in his report. “Jennifer also advised that her son is autistic.”
Deputy Begley determined that Jennifer Begley’s home is 0.4 miles from where the child was located.
Deputy Begley escorted Jennifer Begley and her son back to their home at Hoard Lane, where Deputy Begley observed the boy’s father, Joey Begley, exiting the house.
When Joey Begley saw the HCSO patrol car arrive at his home, however, he went back into the residence.
Deputy Begley said he later discovered that Joey Begley had left the residence after seeing him.
Jennifer Begley reported that her husband and her father had been gone to retrieve something from their storage lot when the boy went missing.
The Department of Children’s Services arrived at the residence, and the boy was removed from the home and placed in the custody of a family member.
Jennifer Begley was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child neglect.
She spent the weekend held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set.
She was released on Monday on her own recognizance following her arraignment in Sessions Court.
She is scheduled to be back in Sessions Court on Sept. 27.