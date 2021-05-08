ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who was shot by a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Officer in 2011 after he charged deputies with a sword, has finally pleaded guilty to the ensuing aggravated assault charge.
Brandon Lee Laferty, who was recently released from federal prison, was served last month with a pending Hawkins County grand jury indictment for aggravated assault stemming from that 2011 attack.
Laferty, 36, 509 Old Union road, Church Hill, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29, and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay $1,030 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 1, 2011, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office went to a Church Hill residence to serve a Sullivan County arrest warrant on Laferty for violation of probation stemming from a conviction for solicitation of aggravated sexual battery that Laferty had pleaded guilty to the previous February.
According to HCSO reports, deputies located Laferty in the back bedroom armed with a knife. The report states that Laferty was ordered several times to put down his weapon, at which time he picked up a sword.
After being hit with pepper spray, Laferty told deputies he wasn’t going back to prison, and lunged at a deputy with the sword, according to reports.
The deputy fired one round, striking Laferty in the chest. He was later admitted to Holston Valley Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
Laferty’s 2011 Sullivan County sentence was 10 years for solicitation of aggravated sexual battery against an 11-year-old child, which took place in 2008.
In 2013, Laferty was sentenced to an additional 30 months in federal prison for failure to register as a sex offender, which was to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News that upon being notified that Laferty had been released from federal prison, his office served Laferty with the 2011 aggravated assault indictment warrant on April 15.
Hawkins County Criminal Court guilty pleas April 29-30
Cody Todd Lane, 30, 322 Archcrest St., Kingsport, who was sentenced to four years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $60,269 in restitution for aggravated burglary, theft over $60,000 and vandalism.
Manuel Caleb Andrew Frank Riner, 28, 1402 Meadow Brook Drive, Johnson City, who was sentenced to six years with 365 days to be served in jail and ordered to pay $3,498 in fines and fees, for aggravated burglary, three counts of kidnapping and possession of a weapon by an intoxicated person.
Whitney Sierra Greene, 23, 1780 Broadway Drive, Bean Station, who was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,727 in fines and fees for robbery and theft under $1,000.
Ginger Teresa Bundren, 39, 216 Taylor St., Rogersville, who was sentenced to eight years with 180 days to be served in jail and ordered to pay $1,256 in fines and fees for delivery of meth.
Perry Van Evans, 52, 127 Silica Road, Mooresburg, who was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, $1,009 in fines and fees, and he must register as a convicted sex offender for aggravated unlawful photography of a minor.
Preston Lee Franklin, 26, 2462 Idle Hour Road, Kingsport, who was sentenced to eight years with 30% release eligibility and ordered to pay $3,832 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver and evading arrest.
Elizabeth Joanna Gilliam, 35, 186 Ridge Road, Eidson, who was sentenced to three years with 30% release eligibility for aggravated burglary and simple assault to be served consecutively to an 11 month and 29 day sentence for joyriding. She was also ordered to pay $2,440 in fines and fees.