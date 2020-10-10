ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend in the presence of her children during a domestic dispute in August was served with a sealed indictment warrant in court Friday morning charging him with child abuse.
Brian Daniel Sinard, 28, 120 Meadowview Road, Bulls Gap, was being arraigned in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 1 grand jury indictments for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from the same incident.
On Aug. 30 around 10 p.m., Deputy Bryan Sanders responded to a complaint of a domestic dispute between Sinard and his girlfriend involving a gun at their residence on Meadowview Road.
While en route, Sanders was informed by Central Dispatch that the woman and her two small children had left the residence and would meet Sanders on Route 66 near the entrance of the Barrette plant.
The girlfriend stated that she and Sinard had been arguing most of the day and that he had been drinking.
“(The girlfriend) stated Brian told her to leave with the kids and go to her grandparents’ house,” Sanders stated in his report. “When she tried to tell Brian that she and her kids were going to bed, he stated no, you’re leaving before I shoot you.”
The woman reportedly told Sanders that Sinard told her if he ever went back to jail it would be for a good reason.
Sanders added, “(The girlfriend) said this put her in fear, not only for her life, but her children as well since Brian always carries his gun on him, even inside the house. She immediately grabbed both kids and started out the house in the direction of the car so she could leave. (She) said Brian then yelled if she ever came back he would kill her, as she was getting in the car.”
On Aug. 31 around 10:30 p.m., the HCSO executed a search warrant at Sinard’s residence, where they located a handgun in a closet safe and seven rounds of ammunition in various places within his bedroom.
He was also served with an aggravated assault arrest warrant at that time stemming from the alleged death threats.
Sinard was later served with an order of protection against his girlfriend. He was released initially on $1,000 bond on the condition he wear a GPS monitor.
After being served Friday morning with the child abuse sealed indictment warrant, Sinard was booked back into the Hawkins County Jail with a new bond set at $15,000.