CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man who allegedly held his girlfriend prisoner over- night after breaking her arm and knocking out two teeth was arrested early on Saturday morning on charges including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
On Friday the victim, who is a 38-year-old Florida resident, told HCSO Deputy Mike Allen that her boyfriend, Derek Thomas Lowman, 35, 502 Big Elm Road, Church Hill, had been drinking all the previous day and started an argument with her over her family.
She stated that Lowman took her phone away from her, and when she tried to leave he grabbed her arm and threw her back into the house.
“He then picked her up and started throwing her around the living room, hitting chairs, the wall and the floor,” Allen stated in his report. “She said this went on for about 30 minutes until his father, Donald Lowman, came home and made him stop.”
The victim stated that Derek Lowman then made her stay on the bed all night, and told her if she moved he would kill her and take her body “on the mountain and burn her.”
“She advised that she laid in bed all night while he played games on his cell phone and drank beer,” Allen said. “At one point she asked him for a drink of water and he told her she didn’t deserve water because she was Satan. She begged him to let her have some Tylenol for the pain, but again he said she didn’t deserve it. She begged him to take her to the ER because she thought her arm was broken. He said no.”
Around 11 a.m. Friday she “took a chance” and got up to use the bathroom, Allen said. She saw Lowman’s father and begged him to take her to the ER, which he did.
X-rays at Holston Valley Medical Center revealed that her arm was broken and dislocated at the joint and would require surgery to repair it.
Derek Lowman was arrested at his home on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m., and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment, which was set for Monday in Sessions Court.