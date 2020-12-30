ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man was charged with second-degree murder stemming from a shooting that took place Wednesday evening near Rogersville.
At 6:24 p.m., the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a shooting at 1705 Burem Road.
Upon their arrival at the scene, sheriff’s deputies found Jordan R. Pilcher, 25, dead. Pilcher had been shot.
HCSO detectives subsequently charged Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, 1705 Burem Road, Rogersville, with second-degree murder.
He is currently being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail.
Lane is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on March 1, 2021.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said no other information or details are available at this time due to the ongoing investigation.