ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville man who allegedly “backhanded” his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son, giving the child a bloody lip during an argument with her on July 19, was served with a warrant on Monday charging him with child abuse.
Zachary Adam Salyers, 28, 249 Sherill Drive, Rogersville, was already facing domestic assault and vandalism charges stemming from that same incident.
According to a report filed by Kingsport Police Department Detective Abby Ford, on July 23, Office Ben DeGreen responded to Allandale Falls Apartments at 1000 University Blvd., where he met a woman who accused Salyers of assaulting her and her 2-year-old son on July 19.
“(The woman) stated Salyers was driving, she was sitting in the front seat, and (her son) was sitting behind the passenger seat,” Ford stated in her report. “(The woman) stated they stopped at the mailbox at the apartment complex and she had received a letter in the mail from (her son’s) father. (The woman) stated this made Salyers irate.”
The woman told DeGreen that Salyers backhanded her in the face three to four times, called her son some profane names, and then backhanded the child once in the face, causing his lip to bleed.
Salyers was initially arrested on July 24 and charged with domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $2,500 bond.
Upon being booked on the new child abuse charge on Monday, Salyers was released on the same $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Sessions Court on all three charges Dec. 1.