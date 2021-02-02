SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville man who allegedly kicked and punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face Saturday afternoon was also accused of driving away with her on top of the car, causing her to fall off.
Brandon Tyler Powers, 31, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including domestic assault and reckless endangerment.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Harrell responded to an “assault in progress” complaint at Powers’ residence on Oak Street in Surgoinsville.
Upon his arrival, Harrell reportedly followed tire tracks through the yard to the rear of the residence, where he found a 28-year-old woman lying face down on the ground about 100 feet from the residence.
Harrell reportedly observed the woman, who is 24 weeks pregnant, to be disoriented with blood in her mouth, a bruised nose, swollen lips and complaining of her head hurting.
She was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center by Hawk- ins County EMS.
The woman told Harrell she and Powers were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical, alleging that he threw her on the floor, kicked her in the face and punched her in the face several times.
She told Harrell that Powers then got into a 2009 Honda Civic to leave, and she jumped on top of the vehicle, but Powers drove through the yard and she fell off.
Powers was located in the vehicle a short time later on Carters Valley Road at the Payne Ridge Road intersection, where he was arrested.
Powers denied assaulting the woman, although he reportedly stated that he did push his way through her to get out of the residence.
He was released from the Hawkins County Jail following his arraignment Monday.