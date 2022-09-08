Steven Douglas Merrill

Steven Douglas Merrill, 30, originally from Hamblen County.

ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man has been arrested on child neglect and other charges after his 1-year-old daughter was found playing with an open bag of screws in a truck containing drug paraphernalia, police said.

According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at around 10:33 p.m. Deputy Dustin Winter initiated a traffic stop on a 1998 Nissan Frontier for a tag light violation.

