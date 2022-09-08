ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man has been arrested on child neglect and other charges after his 1-year-old daughter was found playing with an open bag of screws in a truck containing drug paraphernalia, police said.
According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday at around 10:33 p.m. Deputy Dustin Winter initiated a traffic stop on a 1998 Nissan Frontier for a tag light violation.
Winter made contact with the driver, Steven Merrill, 30, originally from Hamblen County, and the child.
Merrill informed Winter that his license was expired.
Winter ran the license plate and discovered that it was registered to a Ford. The deputy then got permission to search the vehicle and found several items, including four used syringes under the driver’s seat, the report said.
Winter also found an open bag of syringes in a diaper bag and a baggy with methamphetamine residue under the car seat of the child, who was playing with an open bag of screws and washers, according to the report.
The report states that the Department of Child Services was contacted.
Merrill was arrested and charged with child abuse or neglect, driving on suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility, display of registration and unlawful removal of registration.