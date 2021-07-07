CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man accused of forcibly raping a 15-year-old girl last year remained held in the Hawkins County Jail Tuesday on $100,000 bond.
Hunter Everett Richmond, 21, was named in a June 1 Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment on one count of aggravated rape.
Richmond, who is a Church Hill native, had recently been living in Springfield, Tennessee.
Church Hill Police Department Chief Chad Mosley told the Times News on Tuesday that police notified Richmond’s family about the pending sealed indictment warrant, and they contacted him in Springfield.
On June 22, Richmond turned himself in at the Hawkins County Jail.
The indictment alleges that on Aug. 31, 2020 Richmond raped and caused bodily injury to a 15-year-old female.
Mosley told the Times News that the victim was a family friend who was staying in their household at the time. She accused Richmond of forcibly raping her, Mosley said.
Physical evidence analyzed at the TBI crime lab corroborated the victim’s allegations, Mosley added. He said once the evidence was returned from the lab, the CHPD presented the case to the grand jury.
Aggravated rape is a Class A felony which can carry a sentence of 15-25 years if convicted. Richmond is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Aug. 31.
Recent Hawkins County Criminal Court guilty pleas
Brandon Lee Murrell, 28, 5387 Cool Branch Road, Sneedville, pleaded guilty on June 24 to aggravated domestic assault. He was sentenced to six years with a 30% release eligibility and ordered to pay $1,188 in fines and fees.
Murrell was originally charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. On Sept. 7, 2020, the victim told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office that her boyfriend, Murrell, had beaten her over the course of several hours on Sept. 6 at a residence on Spruce Pine Road.
According to HCSO reports, the victim stated that Murrell had held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her, and took her phone and car keys so she couldn’t leave or call for help.
Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 40, 313 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, pleaded guilty on June 24 to assault on an officer, resisting arrest, assault, and attempted assault. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with a consecutive sentence of six months probation and $2,262 in fines and fees.
The charges stemmed from two incidents. On May 29, 2020, a woman told the HCSO that Murrell took her car keys, poured gas on her and tried to light it with a match, choked her, and hit her in the face multiple times.
According to police reports, on June 28, 2020, when deputies responded to a request to check the welfare of Murrell at a Byrd Creek Road residence, he charged a deputy with a piece of broken glass in his hand and had to be Tasered.
Dustin Joe Oliver, 30, 857 Prices Grove Rd, Rogersville, pleaded guilty on June 25 to delivery of meth, evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years with 30% release eligibility and ordered to pay $4,455 in fines and fees.
According to police reports, on Feb. 28, 2019, Oliver was a passenger in a vehicle that fled a Rogersville Police Department traffic stop and subsequently rammed two patrol cars. Oliver was captured following a foot chase and found in possession of 14.6 grams of meth.
Eric Jordan Miller, 24, 162 Okolona Road, Church Hill, pleaded guilty on June 25 to aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, speeding, resisting arrest and no insurance. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and $2,005 in fines and fees.