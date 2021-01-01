ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man accused of holding his girlfriend against her will for several hours, beating her and threatened to kill her on Sept. 6, was named in a two-count indictment charging him with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault.
Brandon Lee Murrell, 27, 289 Byrd Creek Road, Sneedville, was indicted by the Hawkins County grand jury on Dec. 7 and arraigned in Criminal Court on Dec. 11.
He has been held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond since his arrest on Sept. 8.
On Sept. 7, the alleged victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Mark Harrell that her boyfriend, Murrell, had beaten her over the course of several hours the previous day at a residence on Spruce Pine Road.
According to Harrell’s report, the alleged victim stated that Murrell held a piece of glass to her throat, threatening to kill her, and took her phone and car keys from her so she couldn’t leave or call for help.”
Harrell stated that he observed bruises on both of her arms, her left shoulder, on her back and around her neck and face.
“Her face was so swollen and bruised that her eyes were almost swollen shut,” Harrell added. “(The alleged victim) advised that the beating went on for several hours.”
Murrell is schedule for his next appearance in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 22, 2021. The top count in the indictment, aggravated kidnapping, is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years if convicted.
Other Dec. 7 Hawkins County Grand Jury indictments
Anjulia Christina Atkins, 25, of Kingsport, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Dennis Wayne Everhart, 52, of Rogersville, for arson, aggravated criminal trespass and felony vandalism.
Jeremy Roy Miller, 36, Rogersville, for eight counts of identity theft, and theft over $1,000.
Justin Keith Stapleton, 31, of Rogersville, for aggravated burglary, burglary and theft under $1,000.
Maranda Raye Wilt, 38, of Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
Amy Lynn Hall, 31, or Rogersville, for felony filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeffrey Paul Lilly, 31, of Kingsport for two counts of stalking, and harassment.
Daniel Ray Whitney, 39, of Rogersville, for aggravated assault.
Burgess Dwayne Murrell, 39, of Sneedville, for aggravated assault.
Luther Ray Mabe, 56, of Rogersville, for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft over $1,000.
Rachella Mauk Hodge, 76, of Rogersville, for maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
Steven Alex Hardesty, 46, of Rogersville, for two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and two counts of maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
Steven Dana Lunceford, 47, of Church Hill, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of Buprenophine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license 3rd offense and light law violation.
Robert Benjamin Hobbs, 42, of Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, simple possession of Buprenophine, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are used or sold.
Michael Scott Haley, 28, Kingsport, for two counts of theft over $1,000, aggravated burglary, two counts of identity theft and eight counts of forgery.
Courtney Delilah Mabe, 27, of Rogersville, for possession of meth with intent to deliver and simple possession of marijuana.
Eric Jordan Mill, 34, of Church Hill, for aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, tampering with evidence, speeding, resisting arrest, and light law violation.