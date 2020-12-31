ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the Wednesday evening shooting near Rogersville that left one man dead, and another charged with second degree murder.
Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, 1705 Burem Road, Rogersville, remained held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond on Thursday pending a March 1, 2021 appearance in Sessions Court.
Lane is accused of shooting Jordan Ridge Pilcher, 26, who resided in that same residence and was reportedly a friend of Lane’s sister.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News that investigators were still interviewing Lane and other witnesses on Thursday, but a motive for the shooting hadn’t been determined.
At 6:24 p.m. Wednesday, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the Lane residence. While en route deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that Jordan Pilcher had been shot by Nathan Lane, and that Lane was still in the residence.
Upon arrival Sgt. Sam Wilhoit and Deputy Bryan Sanders gave verbal commands for everyone inside to exit the house.
Nathan Lane was the first to exit and was detained, and he was followed by two witnesses.
Upon entering the residence Sanders and Wilhoit reportedly observed Pilcher laying unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound. CPR was administered by the HCSO until Hawkins County EMS arrived on the scene and took over.
A Remington 30-06 rifle was reportedly found on the bed in Nathan Lane’s bedroom, and was determined to be the murder weapon.
Lawson said no other information is available about this case at this time.