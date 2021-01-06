ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County man accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend to death on the evening of Dec. 30 near Rogersville allegedly told investigators he “became enraged” before firing the fatal shot.
Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, 1705 Burem Road, Rogersville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on one count of second-degree murder.
Lane’s bond was set at $500,000, although Judge Todd Ross stated that if someone puts up Lane’s bond, a hearing must be held in Sessions Court before he is released.
Report of shots fired at 1705 Burem Road
On Dec. 30 at 6:24 p.m., the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at 1705 Burem Road. While en route, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that Jordan Ridge Pilcher, 26, of that address, had been shot by Nathan Lane, and that Lane was still in the residence.
Upon their arrival, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit and Deputy Bryan Sanders gave verbal commands for everyone inside to exit the house.
Lane was the first to exit and was detained, and he was followed out by two witnesses.
Upon entering the residence, Sanders and Wilhoit reportedly observed Pilcher unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. CPR was administered by the HCSO until Hawkins County EMS arrived.
”It was a spur of the moment action”
HCSO Detective John Pruitt reportedly located a 30-06 rifle on Lane’s bed which was determined to be the murder weapon, as well as a spent shell casing and the bullet which had exited Pilcher’s body.
“At the Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Lane was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed, during which he admitted that he became enraged and shot Mr. Pilcher with his Remington 30-06 rifle,” Pruitt stated in Lane’s warrant affidavit, which became available to the public this week. “Mr. Lane professed that he had not thought about shooting Mr. Pilcher before, that it was a spur of the moment action.”
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News Monday that Lane hasn’t revealed to investigators why he became enraged or a motive for the shooting.
A preliminary hearing was tentatively scheduled for Jan. 13 in Hawkins County Sessions Court.