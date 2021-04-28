KINGSPORT — Two teens were charged with marijuana trafficking after more than two pounds of traditional leaf pot as well as a large quantity of THC edible and vaping products were found in the trunk of their car.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Casey Carter stated in his report that around 9 a.m. Saturday he and Deputy Benjamin Shanks were patrolling Sensabaugh Hollow Road when they observed a silver Honda Civic blocking both directions of traffic.
This was near Sensabaugh Tunnel, where drug activity is known to take place, Carter said. Carter reported that the driver, Haylie Alexis Lowe, 19, 2137 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, told him she was trying to back up.
According to the report, Carter immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana. When he asked Lowe if there was anything illegal in the car, she showed the deputy a joint rolled in a cigar paper and stated that she and her passenger, Tiffany Bailey Baker, 19, 1638 C St., Kingsport, were going to smoke it.
Upon searching the car, however, Carter and Shanks reported finding a small amount of cocaine, an empty THC cartridge, and marijuana pieces and residue in the center console. Lowe also had $3,213 in cash in her wallet, Carter said.
Upon searching the trunk of the car, Shanks and Carter reportedly found two vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana weighing one pound each, as well as another $1,200 in cash, a digital scale, and a large quantity and variety of THC products.
Among items seized from the trunk were 119 packs of THC candy “gummies” and “Nerds”; 34 packs of THC Gummi Worms; four small packs of marijuana totaling 45 grams; four jars of a black THC wax weighing a total of 119 grams; three marijuana wax balls weighing 14 grams total; a clear plastic container with two ounces of THC wax; 129 grams of THC wax in paper wrappings; 76 boxes of THC vaping cartridges; one Gabapentin pill, 1.5 Xanax, and an unknown orange pill; and a box of cigars presumably used for their papers to roll joints.
Lowe and Baker were arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, three counts of simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
As of Tuesday, Lowe remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a May 3 preliminary hearing.
Baker was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $25,000 bond and is also scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 3.