MOORESBURG — A traffic stop by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of 31.5 grams of methamphetamine.
At about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Deputy Casey Carter, with the HCSO, observed a blue Kia Optima traveling on Highway 11-W going 74 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Carter initiated a traffic stop, and when he approached the car he smelled marijuana coming from inside, according to the police report.
The driver, Michael Hurst, 49, originally from Orlando, Florida, said that the car belonged to his daughter and originally said he did not believe there was marijuana in the car, but after calling her, he admitted there might be something in the ashtray.
Carter searched the vehicle and found a fake Yeti that contained two baggies of meth. The first weighed about 1.6 grams, while the second weighed around 29.9 grams totaling an estimated 31.5 grams of methamphetamine,
Hurst was arrested and taken to jail. He was the only person in the vehicle.