HAWKINS COUNTY — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office recently made drug, burglary and assault arrests on three different calls.
Trespassing and Robbery
The sheriff’s office investigated a break-in at about 7:55 p.m. May 17 in the 100 block of Cave Ridge Road, according to an arrest report from Deputy James Minks.
The homeowner told Minks the break-in occurred earlier in the day, and they witnessed it on their security cameras.
At around 3:40 p.m., a woman, later identified as Raven Amber Reed, 20, of Rogersville, was seen walking up the driveway with the homeowner’s children and entering through a side door.
According to the report, Reed looked through several rooms and even rummaged through drawers before one of the children told her she had to leave.
Reed left but was seen on the footage returning at around 4:40 p.m. and again looking through several rooms before being confronted by the same child. After an argument, Reed started to leave, but before going down the driveway, she grabbed one of the homeowner’s cats.
The children said they feared for their safety and did not know Reed. The homeowner said they didn’t know Reed, but they knew she lived nearby.
Minks visited Reed’s residence and was able to get a positive ID from her mother. Not long after, Minks went to a welfare check at the 1000 block of Jarvis Road for a woman walking down the road who matched Reed’s description.
Deputy Corey Young spoke with Reed, who said her name was Ashley Thacker. She later said that this was false. According to the report, after being read her Miranda rights, Reed said she entered the house to let out the dogs and see what was inside.
Reed was charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated criminal trespassing and criminal impersonation.
Assault
The sheriff’s office investigated a domestic disturbance on May 13 in Rogersville, according to an arrest report by Cpl. Michael Allen.
He contacted John Charles Way, 56, of Rogersville, who was on the ground in front of his neighbor’s house.
Allen drove Way back to his home, where he spoke with Way’s housemate, who said after having a birthday party for their grandchild at a neighbor’s trailer, they returned home to a house smelling like marijuana. This instigated an argument with Way.
The housemate then exited the home to work in the garden, but when they returned later to get a drink, Way threw a folding knife toward the child. According to the report, they said the knife came within two feet of the grandchild.
The housemate said Way then threatened them.
“They said Way picked up a butcher knife and told them he would send them all to hell if they didn’t get out of his house,” states Allen in the report. “They all got out of the house and called 911.”
The housemate said before Allen’s arrival, Way was roaming the trailer park, trying to hide from police. Way was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated domestic assault and reckless endangerment.
Drug Arrest
On May 13 at around 12:37 a.m., Deputy Dustin Winter saw a 2003 silver Dodge Neo without a driver’s side brake light at the intersection of Hwy. 11E and 66 South, according to an arrest report.
Winter pulled the car over after seeing them go around another car to attempt a right turn. Winter spoke with Eddie Franklin Collins III, 38, of Kingsport and his juvenile stepchildren.
While searching the vehicle, Winter found a backpack that one of the stepchildren identified as Collins.’ Inside, he found four meth pipes, one marijuana pipe, one grinder burnt marijuana joints, 1.1 grams of meth, 2.5 grams of Subutex pills and six partial white pills believed to be Subutex.
He also found a personal safe in the front passenger floorboard containing a glass meth pipe and approximately 40 grams of marijuana.
While Winter was going over the evidence, Collins’ spontaneously said that the marijuana in the backpack was his, but the rest were not, according to the report. Winter further inspected the backpack and found mail belonging to Collins’.
Collins was arrested and charged with: lights required on a vehicle; overtaking and passing on the right; sale, delivery, manufacturing and possession of methamphetamines; and sale, delivery, manufacturing and possession of Schedule VI and simple possession of Schedule III.