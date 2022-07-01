ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Jail is juggling understaffing issues, which lead to low numbers of employees managing the jail for long periods of time.
There are four main areas of the jail: booking, where each inmate who enters the jail is processed; the male housing; the female housing; and central control, which manages the locking and unlocking of the facility’s 238 doors.
The female dorm houses 50 to 70 female inmates at any given time. The entire jail currently houses about 270 inmates, with about 200 of them male.
Now, picture only one deputy managing each of these areas and all of these people for an entire 12-hour shift.
That is the current reality of the Hawkins County Jail.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has had trouble staffing the jail for the past several weeks, especially during the night shift. Some nights, the HCSO has only had four deputies running the entire jail.
The HCSO has eight open corrections positions. Normally, there are eight deputies on the jail floor each shift: two in booking, one in central control, two in the male housing area, two in the female housing area and a supervisor who roams the entire facility throughout the shift.
During the day shift, they are normally able to staff the jail and haven’t had fewer than five total deputies working. With the amount of staff the jail has, administration said it is close to pulling road deputies to work overtime in the jail.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said being understaffed puts more strain on his employees and is more dangerous.
“It’s our job to take care of the public, but it’s also our job to take care of the people that commit crimes while they’re in jail,” Lawson said. “We have to protect them, not from each other, but protect the staff from any injuries or anything. So, it’s a huge concern, but when you’re understaffed, that adds stress to the job because people have to pick up and do things they really don’t have time to do. Plus, if your staff is working overtime in the jail, they’re not getting time off to rest and spend with their family.”
Earlier this month, deputies with the HCSO spoke to members of the county commission about the office’s low pay scale. The deputies said they knew people who were leaving because of the pay rate. The current starting pay for the HCSO is $12.44 an hour.
“Hawkins County’s paid out $5.5 million training people to go somewhere else,” Lawson said. “If they invested that money in employees of Hawkins County years ago, we wouldn’t have this staffing problem. We could pay our employees what they need to be paid, and we could maintain them and not be blowing that money.”
Many deputies are leaving the department because they can’t afford their bills, and some are even cutting medical insurance so they can stay.
“This is a very high-risk job because there’s always something physical going on every day here,” said Chief Deputy Tony Allen. “Plus, you’ve got people sitting in this place that’s got 24 hours a day, seven days a week to figure out how they want to get out of here or how they can cause problems.”
The jail also has a high turnover rate, which means that a lot of its well-trained staff members are leaving, which means the remaining deputies are less trained.
“A huge thing for us, whether it’s a correctional officer, detective or a patrol officer, is that we want the most highly trained professional people in those positions, not only to protect themselves but also to protect the public or the inmates,” Lawson said. “So, when you’re constantly using new employees, and you get inexperienced people, you’re having to train daily to get to that level. I lost an officer last week to Mount Carmel, but it’s so much more than a body. We’re losing that officer’s training and the time and the money we spent training them.”
While most departments only issue 40 hours of training, deputies with the HCSO complete 120 hours of training. This includes defensive tactics and equipment training as well as mental health and autism training.
Lawson hopes that the pay scale increases included in the current draft of the 2022-23 Hawkins County budget will help improve his staffing issues.
“I’m hoping we’ll gain some people and be able to maintain staff we’ve got and add to it,” Lawson said.