ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested four individuals for drug-related crimes involving methamphetamines and oxycodone.
MOTORCYCLE ARREST
At around 8:45 p.m. Aug. 5, Sgt. Kenneth Ferson observed a motorcycle traveling on U.S. Highway 11W without visible registration, according to an arrest report from the HCSO.
Ferguson spoke with the driver, Benji Wayne Davis, 48, of Surgoinsville, and after running his license through the federal National Crime Information Center or NCIC, Ferguson found that Davis did not have a license to drive a motorcycle.
During a pat down, Ferguson found a black pouch containing a clear baggie with approximately seven grams of methamphetamine inside.
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of meth, improper display of registration and no driver's license. He was taken to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.
CHASE AND DRUG ARREST
On Aug. 5, Deputy Isaac Hutchins encountered a black Pontiac G6 traveling at a high speed on New Canton Road, driving in the center of both lanes, according to an HCSO arrest report.
He could not confirm the speed with radar and followed the car to a house on Old Union Road. He moved out of sight, and the car backed out and continued traveling at a high rate of speed toward Elm Springs Road.
When the vehicle finally stopped at a house off Armstrong Circle, Hutchins made contact with the driver, Charles Crigger, 57, of Kingsport. Crigger kept reaching into his right pocket, and after being asked to stop several times, Hutchins handcuffed him for his own safety.
When asked what was in his pocket, Crigger stated dope. Hutchins found .8 grams of methamphetamine in Crigger’s right front pocket.
When Hutchins ran Crigger’s name through NCIC, he found that he had his license suspended nine times between 2009 and 1982.
“I asked Mr. Crigger why he pulled into this residence,” Hutchins wrote in the report, to which Crigger "stated he was a habitual offender and did not have a driver's license.”
Hutchins saw that Crigger was extremely sweaty and unsteady, so he performed a field sobriety test that Crigger failed.
Two female passengers were also in the car. After searching the first passenger, Crystal Mullins, 39, of Church Hill, Hutchins found two 7.5 mg oxycodone pills and one 15 mg oxycodone pill.
Hutchins also found eight 7.5 mg oxycodone pills labeled vitamin D and a 300 mg Gabapentin pill in the pocketbook of the second passenger, Mary Sams, 70, of Kingsport.
While searching the vehicle, Hutchins found a black box in the glove compartment containing five grams of marijuana, a baggie of eight 7.5 mg oxycodone pills, a bottle with Crigger’s name containing seven more 7.5 mg oxycodone pills, a glass meth pipe, a plate and cut straw with white powder residue on it.
Also, inside the vehicle, he found several cut straws where each person was sitting.
Sams was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mullins was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crigger was arrested and charged with driving left of center, possession of Schedule II, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule VI, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked driver's license.
In total, Hutchins found approximately 202 grams worth of oxycodone.