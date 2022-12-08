CHURCH HILL -- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving several students ingesting drug-laced cookies.

According to a press release from the HCSO, on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:30 a.m. School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the counseling office at VHS, where upon arrival, school officials were monitoring a student with an elevated heart rate.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video