CHURCH HILL -- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident at Volunteer High School involving several students ingesting drug-laced cookies.
According to a press release from the HCSO, on Dec. 7 at approximately 9:30 a.m. School Resource Deputy Paul Daniel was called to the counseling office at VHS, where upon arrival, school officials were monitoring a student with an elevated heart rate.
The student reported that she may have consumed an edible cookie in art class.
Later another student came to the nurse’s office vomiting along with other symptoms as the first student.
A third student was brought to the principal’s office and had their backpack searched by the assistant principal, who found three individually wrapped cookies, two vape pens and a THC cartridge. The student appeared to be under the influence.
According to Director of Schools Matt Hixson, at least two female students were taken to the hospital by their parents, where they received medical treatment.
A parent of one of the students, Mayen Marcum, said another student gave his daughter a chocolate chip cookie and, after consuming half, was informed that it was an “edible.”
Marcum said after his daughter began showing symptoms, she was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center and treated for an overdose.
His daughter suffered from high blood pressure, vomiting and was very pale. Marcum, who was worried it could be heroin, said he was very scared for his daughter and the other families involved.
Marcum said his daughter’s toxicology results tested positive for THC and methamphetamines.
Hixson said all remaining cookies were turned over to law enforcement for testing, and the student has received school-level discipline.
Hixson said the student may face additional discipline or charges pending the official toxicology screen results.
Authorities said this is an active investigation, and more information will be provided when it is available.