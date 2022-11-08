ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal cruelty case after finding several mistreated, neglected, deceased and decaying animals at a Rogersville residence.
The HCSO was contacted on Friday by Sandy Behnke, the Hawkins County Humane Society manager, after she got a tip about several animals being in an abandoned house for at least two weeks.
According to a police report from Deputy Robert Rios with the HCSO, he met Behnke and her employees at the house. The first thing they encountered was an overwhelming smell of death and decay.
Behnke said the smell was so bad that they had to put Vicks Vaporub under their noses and wear masks.
Rios stated that he observed several dead and decaying animals around the property and inside the residence.
According to an affidavit from Detective Kyle Shively, officers found the remains of several decomposed rabbits near some cages outside and the decomposing remains of a dog outside in a trash bag.
Rios stated in his report that, at first, they were unsure if the house contained human remains.
“I was unable to determine whether the odor coming from inside the residence was human or animal,” Rios stated. “Myself, Deputy Brandon Hammonds and Detective Kyle Shively made entry into the residence. We did not find a human body but observed more living animals inside the residence along with other dead animals.”
Inside, officers found more decomposing animal remains, including two turtles, a full box of mice that had been used as snake food and a rodent believed to be a guinea pig.
The officers also found six hamsters, three of which were still alive.
Along with the hamsters, officers also found a boa constrictor and four dogs that were still alive.
According to Shively, officers found garbage and feces throughout the house.
Shively stated in his affidavit that a judge awarded the living animals into the care of the HCHS.
Behnke said all four of the dogs — a Yorkie, a Boston terrier, a Pekingese and a dachshund — were malnourished, underweight and dehydrated. In addition, all of them had eye infections and ear infections.
Also, the dachshund will have to undergo dental surgery for an oral nasal fistula, which has caused holes in its mouth, Behnke said.
According to the affidavit, Shively determined the identity of the homeowner, Justin Glen Hilton, 35, of Rogersville.
While at the residence, Shively spoke with one of Hilton’s neighbors, who said he hadn’t seen him since the beginning of October. Shively unsuccessfully attempted to reach Hilton by phone.
According to the affidavit, Shively eventually was able to contact Hilton.
“Justin finally contacted me back, stating that he had been staying with friends the whole time,” Shively said.
According to online Hawkins County court records, Hilton has been charged with 10 counts of cruelty to animals.