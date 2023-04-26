breaking Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office identifies homicide victim TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Apr 26, 2023 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL -- The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office has identified the deceased male found on Sensabaugh Hollow Road and classified the death as a homicide.The HCSO found the man over an embankment at around 6 p.m. Sunday.The department identified the man Wednesday as Tyler Nelms, 29, of Church Hill. After the completion of an autopsy, Nelms’ death has been classified as a homicide. Anyone with information concerning this incident should notify the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 423-272-6514 or 423-272-4848.The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the investigation. No other details available at this time. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Criminal Law Police Law Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Kingsport police install safety cameras throughout city By CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net One motorcyclist killed, one injured in SUV collision By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Third inmate in Sunday jail escape identified From staff reports Trial to begin in 2018 killing of 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue By PETER SMITH and MARK SCOLFORO - Associated Press Police recapture three Duffield Regional Jail escapees By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Hawkins traffic stop nets cocaine, mushrooms and marijuana By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net TBI investigating Bristol, Tennessee officer-involved shooting BRISTOL NOW Domestic abuse, rape, assault, larceny cases among Wise County grand jury returns By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Texas man convicted of drug trafficking into Southwest Virginia Bristol Now Man pleads guilty to killing woman with felled tree From staff reports ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.