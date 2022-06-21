ROGERSVILLE — When Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter showed up at Megan Carver’s house to take a report about video evidence of a severely injured and mutilated kitten, he was surprised to find out it was still alive.
For about a year now, Carver, 27, has been feeding some of the stray cats near her house in Hawkins County. The two mama cats she had been feeding had each had a litter this year. One was born on March 31, while the remainder came along in late April.
After rehoming four kittens, Carver continued to look after the cats until Friday at about 2:15 a.m., when tragedy struck.
“My fiancé Derek got home Friday morning [and he found] the kitten just sitting [on our garage ramp with] one leg gone, the other one just like ripped off,” Carver said. “He was sitting there crying, and there was like no blood. He was just sitting there.”
The male, orange-colored kitten, which is about two months old, had injuries to its front legs.
One was completely removed, and the other was partially severed. The wounds had turned gray, and the only blood was dried on his chest.
Carver’s fiancé’s first reaction was to wake up Carver. Her first thought after seeing to the kitten was, “Where are the other cats?” Carver and her family looked for several hours and could not find all the missing cats.
Carver last remembered seeing all the cats Thurs- day night when she went outside to pick up a pizza she had delivered. As of Monday afternoon, Carver had found two of the more feral kittens and one of the kittens from the first litter.
Carver took the injured kitten inside and planned to take it to a vet if it made it until morning.
“I didn’t think he would be alive in the morning,” Carver said. “I don’t understand how he was conscious.”
Several hours later, Carver started calling around to local vets. Carver also examined the wounds and noticed that they were clean, smooth cuts.
“I was raised out in the country,” Carver said. “I’ve seen many animal attacks, and I’ve seen animal bites. Common sense tells you when a tooth bites something like that, it would be jagged, it would be ripped, there would be torn flesh, and there wasn’t. It was a very defined nub, so it was very unsettling to look at.”
Carver decided to check her security footage. In the grainy video timestamped 10:31, Carver saw the back of a large, overweight man who was swinging something. That’s when she decided to file a police report with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Dustin Winter responded to the call. He began taking Carver’s statement and realized the kitten wasn’t dead.
“I was initially shocked someone could do that to a small animal,” Winter said. “I thought it was dead. It had green flies on it, but then it meowed and started moving. I thought, ‘Heck, I want to help save this cat.’”
Winter immediately contacted the Hawkins County Humane Society.
“The kitten actually lifted himself up on his two hind legs, and that’s when (the deputy) looked in,” Carver said. “He saw the condition of the kitten, and he was upset. So, he called the Humane Society and said, ‘I’m bringing this kitten now.’ ”
Sandy Behnke, manager of the humane society, said Winter immediately brought the kitten to the shelter.
“A lot of officers probably wouldn’t have done what deputy Winter did,” Behnke said. “I mean, he raced to get this kitten to the shelter and stood by us the whole time to make sure that he was going to be OK. He’s [even] reached out to me to see how he’s doing. Deputy Winter has always been an animal lover and has always called us first on anything with animals. In my opinion, he’s a hero.”
Winter said he took the kitten to the shelter because he thought they could help save it.
“I just have a soft spot for animals and kids, and whenever I have a case involving that, I try to help when I can,” Winter said. “It was alive, shockingly, and if it can live, that would be really awesome.”
As soon as Behnke got the call, the shelter’s staff began calling vets in the area and preparing to do what they could to help the kitten. When the deputy arrived with the kitten, they immediately began cleaning the wounds while the kitten purred and drank from a syringe.
Behnke said that it was one of the worst injuries she has seen.
“It’s just heartwarming to know that he was fighting so hard and was grateful that someone was giving him a chance,” Behnke said. “He was purring [and] just so strong. I’ve never seen something so injured and pitiful. It was heartbreaking. My staff was trying to attend to him, but the whole time, there was nothing but tears coming from all of them because of this kitten that was just basically mutilated. The look in his eyes, he was almost saying thank you.”
The shelter named the kitten Dustin after the deputy who brought him in.
After his wounds were cleaned, shelter employees rushed Dustin to the Mount Carmel Pet Hospital, where he has been since Friday. Behnke has received several updates about his condition since then.
According to the humane society, Dustin is missing the shoulder blade and the ball of his humerus on the partially severed leg. He spiked a fever Friday night, but as of Monday morning was eating, drinking and trying to move around.
The hospital plans to perform surgery on the kitten once his infection clears. According to Behnke, it is unclear whether Dustin will be able to keep the partially severed limb.
Behnke also posted about the incident on Facebook and said she has received comments from community members and people from other states, including New York and Florida. People have expressed feelings of heartbreak and outrage about the situation.
“The support from the community and other states right now is just amazing,” Behnke said. “The story has really touched their hearts, but they’re hurting to see something so little be treated this way.”
Behnke said the shelter has also received well over $1,000 for Dustin’s medical bills and has had more than six people express interest in adopting the kitten.
Winter said an investigation into the incident is open and active. Anyone with information about what happened to the kitten can call the humane society, which will pass all information along to the authorities.
Behnke said the shelter is putting together a reward fund for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.