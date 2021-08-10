CHURCH HILL -- Hawkins County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a reported active shooter at Volunteer High School , according to a department spokeswoman.
She said deputies were on scene or en route circa 8:26 a.m. today.
Deputies are working to secure the scene.
She said Sheriff Ronnie Lawson would release additional information as it becomes available.
Hawkins County Schools announced due to the emergency at Volunteer, all schools from Surgoinsville to East Hawkins County were placed on lockdown.
"Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area," the statement reads in part.
Students from Volunteer were being evacuated to the National Guard Armory.
The school system said more information will be forthcoming.
At 9:03 a.m. Hawkins County Emergency Communications 911 tweeted the following message:
"Hawkins County Emergency Communications is requesting everyone not to call 911 or Central Dispatch unless you have an emergency. If you have a student that attends Volunteer High School, please report to the Mount Carmel Army National Guard at 399 Highway 11 W."