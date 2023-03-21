ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man will appear in court this month after he was charged with attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill a woman with her own gun.
According to an arrest report from Deputy Brayden Hammonds with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 5 at around 4 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call out of Whitesburg, Tennessee.
In the 911 call, the operator reported that a woman said she needed help.
“Upon arrival, I was met by a female coming outside of the trailer with blood all over her face saying, ‘He’s got a gun. He’s trying to load it right now,’ ” Hammonds wrote in his report.
Deputies asked Kevin Buttry, 42, of Rogersville, to exit the trailer. After some negotiation, Buttry exited, resisted being detained and was put on the ground, according to the report.
The alleged victim told officers that Buttry had recently been acting strange, so she got a handgun for her own personal protection. She said she and Buttry got into an argument, and Buttry began throwing objects at her.
“(The alleged victim) said that Kevin started acting crazy and was acting aggressively towards her throwing things,” Hammonds wrote in the report. “(The alleged victim) said that she pulled her gun in fear and put it to her side, and Buttry got it away from her.”
After taking the weapon, a 9-millimeter handgun, Buttry allegedly aimed it at her and pulled the trigger.
After realizing the gun wasn’t loaded, Buttry allegedly started beating the victim in the head with the gun.
Buttry was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and evading arrest. He will appear in court on March 27 for these charges and two aggravated assault charges from 2022.