CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill man died in a two-vehicle crash after he tried to evade police, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The THP reported that Brandon Tucker, 31, while driving north on North Central Avenue, tried to evade a marked Hawkins County patrol unit at about 6:05 p.m. on Jan. 7.
While trying to turn, Tucker’s 2005 Kia Spectra crossed the double yellow line, according to the THP. The Kia collided with a Toyota pickup truck traveling south on North Central Avenue.
A THP preliminary crash report states the crash resulted in an angular type collision, and “both vehicles came to an uncontrolled final rest.”
Tucker died in the crash. The pickup driver was injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The THP said it is unknown if Tucker was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The case remains under investigation.