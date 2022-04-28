CHURCH HILL — Special agents with the Tennessee Department of Revenue have arrested a Church Hill resident on charges of tax evasion.
Frank Wayne Tipton, 56, was taken into custody on Tuesday at his home following an investigation by the TDR's Special Investigations Section.
On April 11, a Hawkins County grand jury indicted Tipton on two felony charges of tax evasion.
The indictments state that Tipton provided fraudulent and untruthful information regarding the registration of two boats to the Hawkins County Clerk’s Office.
“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “These indictments underscore the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”
If he is convicted, Tipton faces a maximum sentence of two years in the state penitentiary and a fine of up to $3,000 for each count.
The TDR is working in cooperation with Hawkins County District Attorney Dan Armstrong on the case.
Tipton is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.
The TDR is responsible for administering and enforcing the state's tax laws. Citizens who suspect a Tennessee revenue law violation should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) 372-8389.