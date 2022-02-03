ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to participate in workshops with other counties to discuss opioid treatment and has set aside its money from the Baby Doe settlement until a group of judges can return to discuss a rehabilitation center they have plans to build.
A group of judges attended the commission meeting on Jan. 24 to ask the county to set aside the settlement money and to hear their plans for a residential recovery center.
This discussion took place while the commission was weighing a resolution “to collaborate with other counties in the East Tennessee region and join together with each other in communication, workshops, and discussion for opioid treatment.”
This resolution, read by District Two Commissioner Jeff Barrett, was in response to a letter the commission received from Washington County about working together.
While only four judges spoke, there were seven judges that attended the meeting, including Circuit Court Judge Alex Pearson from the 3rd Judicial District, Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin from the 2nd Judicial District, Criminal Court Judge John Dugger from the 3rd Judicial District, Circuit Court Judge William Phillips from the 3rd Judicial District, Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface from the 3rd Judicial District, Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice from the 1st Judicial District and Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from the 1st Judicial District.
Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street from the 1st Judicial District spoke about the impact of addiction on the court system.
According to Street, he sees about 6,000 cases a year and the vast majority are drug-related.
“The reason why it’s important to you is because about 85% of the cases that we’re seeing in court have to do with the drug addiction,” Street said. “It’s not just the [cases] that you know about selling methamphetamines, and so forth; it’s the robberies, the burglaries. It’s domestic assaults. It’s the breaking into businesses all to fuel that opioid addiction.”
Street said that those with drug addiction need something other than jail.
“Those [people] that have some type of addiction whether it be drugs alcohol whatever they need something other than incarceration,” Street said.
Street said that they need a different solution.
“I live in Carter County (which) has 52,000 residents (and) they’ve had 52,000 residents for the last 73 years,” Street said. “In the 30 years I’ve been practicing law, our jail has tripled with no increase in population. The reason why is drugs (and) we’ve got to do something (other) than a revolving door.”
Street also acknowledged that this type of proposal would have been shot down years ago.
“I’ll tell you right now, 10 years ago if a criminal court judge stood in front of any county commission any city and said, ‘Look, we don’t need to put drug dealers in jail, we need to get them help,’ they would have shot us on the courthouse lawn,” Street said. “The reason we have the sympathetic ear now is because every single person on this commission [and] every single person sitting out here knows someone in your family, somebody you care about, somebody you love or somebody who’s important to you (that has) battled drug addiction.”
Street believes the solution is a residential recovery center that can be used by existing recovery courts to put offenders in a 12- to 16-month recovery program.
“Judge Rice and I run [a recovery program],” Street said. “It’s an intensive program where we treat people with severe drug problems differently when they come into our courts. They have intensive probation and classes that teach them how to be a good son or good boyfriend or balance a checkbook, we help them get their driver’s license back [and] it’s a great model, but it’s not as good as equipment. The reason why is we try to help these people while they’re sitting in the same playground with their same playmates. [The] one thing we’re missing in our recovery court program is a residential recovery center, a 12-to-16-month program where their inpatient and their receiving [treatment] every single day.”
Street and his fellow judges have already begun working to open this residential treatment facility. They have found a building in Carter County with 185 beds and will partner with the community to offer vocational classes in the evening.
They plan to use only one medication to assist in recovery.
“There will be no methadone, no suboxone or any other drug in this facility with one exception, and that’s a drug called Vivitrol,” Street said. “It’s a monthly injection, and it doesn’t do anything (other than) make you sicker than a dog if you take another drug after (having the) injection. It can tell (you) if somebody’s using drugs.”
Street asked the commission to hold its Baby Doe settlement money until the judges can present a finalized plan for their residential treatment facility.
“I’m asking you to hold that $1.65 million you’ve got and let us come back to you with this plan,” Street said. “The plan would be that all of the counties or towns that contribute their Baby Doe money or a portion of it to this program would sit on a board of directors and they would decide who the treatment providers would be and how that facility would be run.”
Street said the settlement money the commission received wasn’t free.
“This money that you’ve got is not free,” Street said. “The money that you received from this Baby Doe lawsuit because there was a child at Johnson City Medical Center (and) the first breath that child took was addicted to dope because the mother abused opioids because the company oversold the doctors that were overprescribed and it’s 10,000 times that one little Baby Doe. If this area is meth mountain, we’re sitting right on the summit. It’s not the drug dealers that are overdosing; it’s the users, the people that we know that are addicted. This money is a small payment; it doesn’t repay you for one-tenth of what this county has spent because of opioid addiction and methamphetamine problem run rampant throughout East Tennessee.”
Street used an analogy to explain his point better.
“If a water line bursts in this building [and] you put down new carpet, new boards, new wood, new platforms, new chairs, and everything but you don’t fix the leak you still got a leak [and] if you don’t take this money to stop this leak it will get bigger, and you will face it again,” Street said.
Criminal Court Judge Jim Goodwin from the 2nd Judicial District said he has sent drug users to a residential facility in the past, and he knows that it works.
“When I started my recovery court back in 2015, right after I took office, I was fortunate enough to be one of the few recovery courts in the state of Tennessee that had access to an inpatient community corrections program in Kingsport called the John R. Hay House,” Goodwin said. “They were in treatment in the beginning when they went into the Hay House all day long four days a week, sometimes five, and what I wanted to add is that it works. I’m (telling) you from the front lines ground zero of this addiction problem in Kingsport, it works if you can take them immediately into a residential program if that’s what they need, and most of these people are so far into addiction that is exactly what they need.”
Criminal Court Judge John Dugger from the 3rd Judicial District said he believes the settlement money should be used to solve this problem.
“This money was paid as basically damages to each county for the harm to the community, and some of this money should be spent for the damages, and that’s for the people that are drug-addicted to try and fix them somewhat,” Dugger said. “I’ve had some people say, ‘Oh, they’re drug addicts. You can’t do anything with them.’ There are some that are salvageable.”
District Seven Commissioner Michael Herrell made a motion to amend the resolution to set aside the Baby Doe money until the judges return.
The amendment was passed unanimously, 19-0, with two absences.
The commission also voted to pass the amended resolution unanimously.
The judges plan to return to the commission when they have the plan for their residential treatment facility finalized.